dates and times of the Liga MX 2021 Final

Liga MX announced the dates and times of the final of the Apertura 2021, where will they be facing Atlas and Leon, match in which the new champion of the current tournament will come out, which will be known at the Jalisco Stadium

The beast It was the first team to qualify for the final of the Apertura 2021 after drawing 3-3 (global score), despite equalizing in the result, the Esmeraldas got their ticket after being better positioned in the general table.

The Red and black They qualified for a Mexican soccer final after 22 years by eliminating Pumas in the semifinals, despite drawing on aggregate, their best overall classification put them fully into the title contest.

Is there an away goal in the 2021 Apertura final of Liga MX?

As in the entire league, eThe away goal factor was eliminated for this tournament, so it will not count who scores the most goals away from home and everything will be defined in the regulatory 90 minutes of both the first leg and the return, in case of a tie, we will be going to overtime, in case of maintaining the score, the champion will be defined in penalty shootout.

When is the final of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX played?

As marked by the Liga MX calendar, andThe first leg will be played on Thursday, December 9, while the return will be on Sunday, December 12, the day in which we will be meeting the new champion of the First Division of Mexican soccer.

It is worth mentioning that the first game will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, and the grand final will be defined in Jalisco, since Atlas was the sub-leader of the Apertura 2021.

Dates and times of the final of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

Going match

Leon vs Atlas

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Hours: 9:00 p.m.

Place: Nou Camp Stadium

Game of return

Atlas vs Leon

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Hours: 20:15 hours

Place: Jalisco Stadium

