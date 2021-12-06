Cradle of Filth talks about Billie Eilish, who wears official band clothes

In a recent interview, members of Cradle of Filth they talked about Billie eilish, who is wearing the band’s official merchandise.

• READ ALSO: Watch Coldplay sing “Fix You” alongside Billie Eilish and Finneas.

In the interview for Ultimate Guitar, guitarists were asked Richard Shaw and Marek ‘Ashok’ Šmerda about how they felt knowing that Billie eilish He’s been wearing metal T-shirts lately, including his band’s Cradle of Filth. This was his answer:

«I don’t see any problem here. Maybe they just like the music of Cradle of Filth», he pointed Ashok.

“I love many different musical genres, sometimes surprising even my close colleagues, as they would not expect the metalhead to be open-minded at that level”, ended.

For its part, Shaw had a posture very similar to that of Ashok, pointing out that the most important thing is that the band has recognition, regardless of who wears the clothes, love the band or not.

“Anything that gets the band out into the mainstream, I totally agree. It’s great that the name of Cradle be synonymous with controversy after all these years ».

At another point in the interview, the guitarists gave some advice for everyone starting out in the metal genre.

Ashok said: Work hard, repeatedly and consistently. Don’t be discouraged if it feels more difficult at times than the day before. Every day is different and all the things we face and experience affect us both mentally and physically.

«And find a good guitar teacher as soon as possible. He will save you a lot of time by eliminating bad habits from your playing. I say the same to many of my guitar students: keep doing what you love and do it every day », concluded Shaw.