COVID-19: Los Angeles County surpassed 600 coronavirus hospitalized patients, 146 of them in intensive care

Los Angeles County reported this Sunday more than 600 patients hospitalized by COVID-19, and of them 146 in intensive care units.

This rebound in hospitalizations comes amid concerns that a trend in increased infections may occur in the last days of fall and during winter, coupled with the presence of the Omicron variant of the SARS CoV-2 virus in the county .

To Saturday there were 610 people admitted to county hospitals, when on Friday there were 572; 146 were reported in intensive care, one more than on Friday.

In the number of new infections, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,642 cases were detected, by the 2,307 reported this Saturday. 4 deaths were reported.

December 5, 2021

New Cases: 1,642 (1,536,351 to date)

New Deaths: 4 (27,246 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 610 pic.twitter.com/bAxyF8zMyH – LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 5, 2021

As of Friday, Los Angeles County has a 1% daily rate of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Los Angeles International Airport Installed Site to Offer Free COVID Rapid Tests, but voluntary ,. for arriving international passengers.

The coronavirus test at the Tom Bradley International Terminal is carried out on passengers who voluntarily request it, since there is no federal regulation that requires that all passengers entering the country have to be evaluated.

The director of the county Department of Public Health, Barbara Ferrer, said that the federal government recommends that all people arriving from abroad take the test.

“We will have our healthcare workers talking to people, making sure they understand the importance of testing. We are using a rapid antigen test there so that people can get their results before leaving the airport, ”Ferrer said.

All people who test negative will receive a kit to test at home five days later.

In addition, the Department of Health asked people who develop any symptoms of COVID to take the test, and also those who traveled abroad during the Thanksgiving holidays or to states with high rates of infection.

Ferrer thanked his partners because at least 80% of homeless people had already received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

On Thursday, the first Los Angeles County case of a patient infected with Omicron, the variant designated of concern by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control, was reported.

The first case in the country with this variant was confirmed on Wednesday, in San Francisco.

Up to now, 83% of Los Angeles County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 74% are fully vaccinated.

