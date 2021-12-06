Controversy in the Atlas vs. Pumas, for elbowing Juan Ignacio Dinenno who was a criminal, according to Ramos Rizo

The ESPN specialist considered that the attack on Dinenno warranted the penalty in favor of the Pumas, although the whistler did not mark it, even supported by the VAR

Felipe Ramos Rizo, former referee and ESPN analyst, assured that a penalty should have been scored in favor of Pumas about the end of the semi-final back to him Atlas, due to the elbow that Juan Ignacio Dinenno received in the face and that the former considered that there was an attack by Anderson Santamaría.

“That is criminal. The blow on Dinenno, ”Felipe Ramos Rizo wrote on his Twitter account.

Dinneno received a severe blow to the face. Imago7

And it is that minutes before the end of the regular time, Santamaría elbowed him Dinenno on the nose, a situation for which the feline’s battering ram was left lying on the pitch and with a bleeding that lasted several minutes to stop.

Dinenno was cared for by the medical corps of Pumas, which stopped the bleeding and changed his shirt because it was stained with blood. At that time, from the VAR they called Jorge Pérez Durán to review the play.

After a couple of minutes on the VAR monitor, Pérez Durán decided not to score the maximum penalty, as he considered that there was no intention in the blow or a clear attack, so the game continued its course.

This action was a key moment of the game, which Ramos Rizo considered that it had to be sanctioned in favor of Pumas, a penalty in favor of Lillini’s team and the possibility of obtaining the result that would have led them to the final of the Apertura 2021.