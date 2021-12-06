Consultation announced for Lake Texcoco to be a protected natural area

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a consults the ejidatarios of five municipalities of Texcoco to declare as a protected natural area the 14 thousand hectares that had been destined for the construction of the New Mexico International Airport.

Accompanied by the secretaries of the Environment, María Luisa Albores, and of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, as well as the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, the President of the Republic supervised the Lake Texcoco rescue project for the conservation of flora and fauna, especially ducks and migratory birds.

“A consultation will be carried out with the peoples to declare 14 thousand hectares -10 thousand of federal zone and 4 thousand of social property- as protected natural area,” said the president in a message through social networks.

María Luisa Albores explained that this exercise is so that the vocation of Lake Texcoco is not urban and if endorsed, the decree would be published on February 24, 2022.

“A consultation comes to the 16 ejidos so that they agree that this space, which is teaching us that their vocation is water and the lake, because they too help us to make that vocation”.

Albores argued that the vocation of Lake Texcoco is water, since rIt receives more than 250 thousand migratory birds that come from the United States and Canada.

“Why is it important to take care of it? Because here we also have 678 species among flora and fauna and of these, 107 are endemic, they are from this place, one of them is the spirulina alga, a very special salt from here,” said Albores. “To tell them that the Great Tenochtitlan is born here, that our National Shield is born here: when we see the nopal, the eagle and the snake is devouring, that nopal is on Lake Texcoco and then it is emblematic,” he added.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supervised the work to recover the area of ​​Lake Texcoco and turn it into an ecological park as well as a protected natural reserve.

“We are going to do something very important. (…) We are supporting this extraordinary project, I tell you that there will be 14 thousand hectares of ecological reserve for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico ”, he highlighted.

Sheimbaum celebrated the project of a protected natural area for the east of the metropolitan area, after the cancellation of the New Mexico International Airport and the rescue of the city of lakes.

In its turn, Del Mazo also supported the conversion to an ecological park for the enjoyment of families residing in the neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico.

The project coordinator, Iñaki Echeverría, explained that This initiative aims to improve the ecology of the valley, the flora and fauna of the place, as well as the health of the inhabitants.

This area will serve as a regulating vessel to prevent floods and regain water balance, added the director general of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Martínez.

JLMR