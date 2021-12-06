Coldplay and Selena Gomez sing Let Somebody Go on the ‘Late Late Show’ | Music

Last Friday, October 15, the ninth album of Coldplay, Music of the Spheres. LThe English band has counted for this album with great voices such as that of Bts, Jacob Collier, We Are KING and Selena Gomez. The latter, with the song Let somebody go, has been the most anticipated by the fans of Gomez and of the most exquisite from the album.

For the texan artist, collaboration was a dream come true. A few weeks ago, it was published that from this Monday the British group was going to have its musical residency in the program of James corden, Late Late Show. So, for this special occasion, the interpreters of Yellow They decided to do it in a unique and unforgettable way. And with company, of course. They started with Let somebody go and with … Selena Gomez!

On stage, we can see a Chris martin emotional, singing behind a piano adorned with heavenly figures, the same that adorn the cover of his new album. “To Let Somebody, To Let Somebody Go …”, Martin begins to sing. We observe a stage illuminated with fluorescent purple, blue and pink lights, to move us to the universe that made us travel Music of the Spheres.

Next, Selena Gomez reappears from the shadows and we hear her angelic and unique voice within the world of music. The chemistry between the two was very sincere, as the feeling they expressed when singing was transmitted to the fans.

The video of the performance has been reacted with great affection by his followers. Many of them express their support and love for the voice of the young singer. Others comment on the performance of the couple with cute memes.

Without a doubt, Coldplay and Selena Gomez have known very well to start the James Corden show, which has now become an immortal moment for all of us.