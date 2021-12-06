Clara, the new Mexican unicorn after raising $ 70 million

Clara is the new Mexican unicorn. The business expense management startup received a $ 70 million Series B funding round led by Coatue, the mutual fund behind some tech companies like ByteDance (TikTok), deel, and most recently Bitso.

The resources support Clara’s arrival in Brazil, a country where the operations will be led by Layon Acosta, who has experience in companies such as Dow Chemical and Rappi.

“We are very happy that the same year that we started operations in Mexico, we can make our arrival in Brazil official, an achievement that we have been planning since we started the company”Said Gerry Giacomán, CEO and co-founder of Clara.

Just eight months after starting operations in Mexico, Clara has become the fastest Latin American unicorn in the region.

“Beyond the unicorn label, this is a vote of confidence in our way of doing things, our solid infrastructure, our regional growth and the adoption of our solution by large and consolidated companies such as airlines and banking. ” Giacomán said in an interview with Forbes Mexico.

“Despite not being looking for financing, some investors with whom we had contact showed great interest and enthusiasm in the infrastructure that we have built, in addition to capturing their attention thanks to the fact that our client portfolio includes not only the fastest growing companies in the region, but also some of the most important corporations in the country, added Giacomán.

Before her latest capital injection, Clara had already received around $ 88.5 million from investors, including DST Global and General Catalyst. As part of this new investment, Michael Gilroy from Coatue, joins as the first external member of Clara’s board.

