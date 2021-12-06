Chris Hemsworth wants to continue as Thor

Actor Chris Hemsworth will premiere the fourth installment of Thor alone and wants to continue with the character.

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the actors who has participated in more Marvel Studios films, since we have seen him in Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Also in 2022 it will premiere Thor: Love and Thunder, which have already defined it as total madness. The truth is that he has been in all the parties and only missed the Civil war. Probably because he would not have supported either side, considering the dispute something very banal compared to the greatness of the Universe.

In a recent interview, they asked Chris Hemsworth yes i would like Tom holland and would sign for three more Marvel Studios movies. Thus he replied:

«(Laughs) How many Spider-Mans have you done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three. I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they accept me, I’ll show up, but I feel like that enthusiasm for me might be waning. “

When interviewers assured him that’s not the case and that no one wants him to resign like Thor, Chris Hemsworth thanked his Australian supporters, jokingly: “Internationally, they may be saying: Get rid of him! Get someone else!

I think that nobody in the world wants me to leave the character and I could do 5 or 6 more films without problems. But Chris Hemsworth it is clear what will be Thor as long as the fans continue to support him.

What will your new movie be about?

For now, we have few details of the plot of Thor: Love and ThunderBut the movie will start where it left off Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy. But the intervention of the villain Gorr (Christian Bale) will cause them to separate and furthermore, the power of the God of Thunder will be for Jane foster (Natalie Portman). But surely there will be many more crazy things that the director will have thought of Taika waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022. Which means there is still a lot left, but at least we can see all the movies of Marvel studios where it appears Chris Hemsworth on the Disney Plus platform.