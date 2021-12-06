Chris Hemsworth talks about Chris Pratt and his improvisation

The actor expressed his impression of Pratt’s comedic abilities. Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Thor: Love & Thunder”Is currently filming in Australia, counting again on Taika waititi as a director and screenwriter after his arrival in the franchise in 2017 with “Ragnarok”. In recent years we have seen a great change in the development of the personality of the god of thunder, who in “Endgame”Was strongly affected by his encounter with Thanos after clicking on “Infinity war”.

Furthermore, the deaths of Loki, Heimdall and half of the Asgardians weigh on his shoulders, so it is not surprising that he decided to take a break from everything and start a new adventure together with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Despite the obvious friction with Star-Lord.

Confirmation of Chris pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper on the tape of Waititi makes it clear that the guardians will have weight in the plot of this new installment something that was anticipated the last time we saw these characters and that Hemsworth shared some impressions about it in a recent interview.

During a chat with GQ, the Australian actor spoke about his work again alongside Pratt, offering only flattering words in his favor, mainly expressing his surprise at his castmate’s abilities in humorous moments and his improvisational ability.

This guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with. It is so funny, inspiring and intimidating.

The words of Hemsworth they are not surprising. Long before he rose to fame as a movie star, Pratt managed to make a name for himself thanks to his comedy skills in the series “Parks and Recreation“, In which she played Andy Dwyer, character originally planned as a temporary one.

There are no details yet on the extent of the Guardians’ presence in the film, but due to the fact that the actors finished their filming relatively quickly, it suggests that their appearance would only be limited to the first act of the film to connect with the end of “Endgame”. “Love & Thunder”Will feature the return of Natalie Portman and Tessa thompson, in addition to including in its cast Christian bale as a villain. Its premiere is scheduled for February 2022.