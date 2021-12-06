Chris Hemsworth ditched Chris Evans and has a new friend in Marvel

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are two of Marvel’s favorite actors, but now, with the departure of Captain America, Thor has found a new friend. Know who it is.

When they came to Marvel, both Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth they found themselves in a totally unknown world. Although they already had a great repertoire on their resumes, they had never shared the screen with each other, much less with renowned actors such as Robert Downey Jr. That is why, being the two new ones, the actors reaped a great friendship.

“We shared our anxiety and that made it a little more comforting.”Evans confessed about Chris Hemsworth at the time. The two new ones and with a youth still to be explored, this was the arrival of these two actors to the MCU. So much so that, after the experiences and growth together, their friendship continues to endure over the years.

Despite the fact that they no longer work together since Evans made his closing in the franchise in Avengers: endgame (2019) and Hemsworth still has a movie to release, they still maintain a bond that seems to be unbreakable. However, the fact of not sharing a set and several hours, has led one of them to find a new friend to hang out.

Is that phase four of Marvel began and, with it, not only secondary characters took center stage, but new superheroes arrived. And so, Chris Hemsworth put aside his loneliness and took refuge in the arrival of Simu Liu to the franchise. It will be on September 3, with the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when this actor makes his first appearance in this world.

So much so that, through Instagram, the Thor interpreter gave him a warm welcome without mentioning his former colleagues. “Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Shang-Chi. I can’t wait to see you, it’s going to be epic. Available September 3”The actor wrote, attaching the movie trailer to this comment.

And, even though there are still no photographs of Chris with Simu Liu, everything indicates that their relationship is already bearing good fruit. Although, it should be noted that this could generate the jealousy of his great friend Evans, who still did not say a word about this message. But, to tell the truth, it is likely that he will not since together with Hemsworth they are still like brothers.