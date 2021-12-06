Checo Pérez was a ‘victim’ in Arabia, but he is called to be a hero in Abu Dhabi

First the strategy and then a crash where he could not do anything left Checo Pérez without points, but now he must be important in the last GP of the year

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was a passenger and ultimately a victim of circumstances at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Between strategy, red flags and a Ferrari who sent him to rest before the end of the race, the Mexican from Red bull He came out without race points, but now he only has to don the hero suit to help Max Verstappen win the Drivers’ Championship.

With 28 points behind Mercedes in the Constructors ‘Championship and no longer able to be third in the Drivers’ Championship, Checo Pérez His priority is helping his teammate defeat Lewis Hamilton in the final round of the season, on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

How to do it? Then, first Max has to be in front of Hamilton, because they are tied on points, with Verstappen up for most wins on season (9v8), but as the only way for them to tie in points is for one to finish ninth and the other tenth with the fastest lap, it is more likely that the champion who finishes the last GP of the year will be the champion. So Perez has to come between Max and Lewis somehow making the 1-2 would be ideal, but any place he might have in front of the Englishman would be heroic.

An almost impossible task, it must be said, but something that must be built from Saturday into qualifying. It’s Red Bull time to have the race of a lifetime. If you manage to get both cars in the front row and they do the first lap in that order with Hamilton behind they can think about the title for Verstappen, because the Constructors’ title requires the Mercedes together to score no more than 16 points.

Checo has to be a stone in the shoe for Hamilton, something that has not happened much during 2021. In the season there have been a half dozen strong, very hard and clean duels between the Mexican and the English, where the tonic has been without contacts and with tables in the results. The same Hamilton happened in the braking of the restart of Baku, who happened to Checo after two attempts and a give and take in Brazil, as well as Pérez defended the attacks of the English in an epic battle.

What is certain is that Checo Pérez has rarely been between Verstappen and Hamilton: Turkey and Azerbaijan. In Abu Dhabi, despite the great form and momentum of Mercedes, is when the Guadalajara needs to take out all the driving, Red Bull give him the best possible car, as well as Verstappen’s so that it can be a factor that gives time and space to Max to separate from English.

If, on the other hand, it is Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes, who plays that role, the championships can be considered in the showcases of the German team. The Finn has only beaten Verstappen on the track (not counting dropouts) in Turkey.

On the surface, Pérez has been in more matches on the court and with better results than Botta against Verstappen.

Neither Red Bull nor Mercedes have been able to make a 1-2 on the season, in fact the only 1-2 of the season has been for McLaren at Monza with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

So for Checo Pérez or Valtteri Bottas it’s time to put on a cape jumpsuit to do the dirty work and dress up as heroes.