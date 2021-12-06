Cardi B surprises on the red carpet at the American Music Awards with a golden mask

EFE Latam Videos

A French acrobat “flies” between two hills in Rio at an altitude of 80 meters

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 4 (EFE) .- The French acrobat Nathan Paulin, author of several world records, this Saturday traveled a distance of 500 meters between two impressive hills of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, suspended at a height of 80 meters. Barefoot and on a thin 2.5-centimeter-thick ribbon, the famous tightrope walker delicately crossed, as if floating, the space that separates the hills of Babilônia and Urca, very close to the Sugarloaf Mountain, one of the main tourist attractions. river. The young man, born in 1994, completed the 500 meters in half an hour, under the watchful eye of neighbors and tourists who carefully followed the spectacular maneuver from ‘Vermelha’ (Red) beach, located between the two hills. Paulin, extremely focused and tied to the tape with a safety rope, “flew” over the strip of sand to the applause and cheers of the crowd. Speaking to the press after stepping on solid ground, he affirmed that he felt “a lot of emotion” to complete the feat, after having postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more than 615,000 deaths in the South American country. At 80 meters above the ground, Paulin indicated that he concentrated to the maximum and tried “not to think negative things” to avoid mistakes. He also stated that he had time to enjoy from the heights the beautiful urban skyline of Rio, the sea and even the birds that passed near him. The performance also featured a choreography by Rachid Ouramdane, director of the renowned Chaillot Theater in France, in which he proposed a reflection on the ability of human beings to “preserve the environments” in which they evolve, within the “Les Traceurs” project. Paulin has been in love with the mountains since he was a child and began practicing tightrope walking (the art of walking on a tensioned rope or wire) in 2011. Today he is one of the most popular “highliners” in the world after establishing a dozen of world records. His longest journey over the void was signed on June 9, 2017, when he traveled 1,662 meters, at a height of 300 meters, in the Navacelles Circus. That year he also completed the 670 meters that separate the Eiffel Tower from the Trocadero square, which ended up becoming his most popular representation. (c) EFE Agency