Cardi B makes the ‘Chicken’ and ‘Chorri’ skit viral to describe how her day begins | Twitter | JB’s Wasap

Cardi B He did it again. The American artist became a trend on social networks after sharing a Peruvian meme. This time, he used his Twitter to narrate how his day begins when he greets his followers around the world.

Showing a scene of the remembered character of the chicken from ‘Pio’s Chicken’ From the now-defunct program “El especial del humor”, the artist decided to describe what always happens when she greets her followers from all over the world.

“Hello everyone,” he wrote Cardi B, and then put “Twitter”, accompanied by the gif where the doll is shown being beaten by the entire mob as it was seen on television.

Almost immediately after the artist published this message, her Peruvian fans began to share it on their networks and thanked her for the reference since they assured that this character is part of “the culture of our country.”

A career on the rise

The Latin-born rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, will star in his own movie, the comedy “Assisted Living”, of which many details are not yet known.

The American artist of Dominican origin, who is also a star of social networks (she has 81 million followers on Instagram), is awaiting the premiere of “F9”, the ninth installment of the successful action saga “Fast and furious”. and in which he escorts actors such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodríguez, Helen Mirren or John Cena with a supporting role.

In addition, she made the news last December when she was named Woman of the Year by the music magazine Billboard, which highlighted her stellar career but also her business side, her defense of social justice and her positivity regarding topics that have been taboo for years. like female pleasure.

Will have his own doll

Cardi B recently announced that he will star in his first movie and will now have his own wrist. Next July, the toy that will be released on the market will not be made in her image and likeness, but inspired by the New York singer.

The company Real Women Are (Real Women Are, in Spanish) has announced this Friday the launch of a limited edition of 1,000 Cardi B toy, the purchase of which will only be possible for 72 hours.

“Cardi B is a revolutionary rapper, awarded at the Grammy Awards and is also a social media personality, intelligent, true to herself and who is not afraid,” says the box containing the doll, which can be purchased for $ 35 . The order includes several accessories and two outfits.

His role in “Fast and Furious 9”

The franchise “Fast and furious“published on Wednesday April 14 the starting gun towards its end with the premiere of the trailer for”F9“, the first of his last three installments, in which John Cena and Cardi B will debut with Vin Diesel.

“One of the best things about the saga is that we travel to wonderful places, they are part of the reason why the ending has to be divided into several films. There are many locations to visit,” he said. Vin Diesel in a digital encounter with Efe to present the advance of the tape, which for the first time will reach space.

The return of familiar faces of the saga is shown as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodríguez Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang. The cast will join the ex-wrestler John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, a murderer who is also the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and that will have as an ally the character of Theron, the villain Cipher.

