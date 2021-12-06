Cardi B comes out in defense of Lizzo after she received insults on social networks (cloned)

Cardi B has spoken in support of Lizzo after the “Juice” singer shared a tearful video in which she revealed she was a victim of online abuse.

Lizzo and Cardi recently collaborated on the single “Rumors,” which was released last week.

Appearing on a recent Instagram Live, Lizzo was seen crying and revealed that she had received racist abuse and taunts about her physique on social media.

“People who have something bad to say about you, and for the most part don’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” he said. “I just think that when I’m working so hard, my tolerance goes down, my patience goes down. I am more sensitive and it affects me. “

Cardi then shared the video on Twitter, expressing sympathy and solidarity with Lizzo.

“When you stand up for yourself, they claim that you are troublesome and sensitive,” he wrote. “When you don’t, they tear you apart until you cry like that.

“Whether you’re skinny, big, plastic. Remember these are nerds staring at the table. “

In a second tweet, Cardi added: “’Rumors’ is doing very well. Stop trying to say the song is a failure to downplay a woman’s emotions about online abuse or act like they need sympathy. The song is in the top 10 on all platforms. Shaming her for her body and calling her mom is cruel and very racist. “

“Rumors” can now be heard on all major music streaming services.

