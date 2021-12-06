Camila Cabello reveals what she did before her first date with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship is going from strength to strength. What began as a friendship in 2014 has gradually evolved and today they are one of the most ideal couples in Hollywood. We do not say it ourselves, they demonstrate it themselves with their public appearances together, by how they talk about each other in interviews and also by the messages they leave on social networks.

The last we know about them is that they have decided to expand the family with an adorable dog. We have no doubts, but we have plenty of evidence that they are better than ever. Okay, sometimes they have their arguments, but like any couple, right? In addition, according to Shawn Mendes, they know how to manage them perfectly.

During her time on the American television program ‘The Late Show With James Corden’, Camila Cabello has given more details about her relationship and, specifically, its beginnings. The singer has said that before the first date with Shawn Mendes she was so nervous that had to have two shots of tequila to calm down.

“I swear to God, before my first date with Shawn, they were so nervous that I had two shots of tequila and sang ‘Defying Gravity’ in the shower, over and over again,” she said on the show. Let’s see, we understand you perfectly. A first date is always a source of many nerves, but if it is with Shawn Mendes …

Following his remarks, James Corden asked Camila to put him in context and explain what led him to act in this way. “Okay, Shawn and I had been talking for a couple of weeks, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so excited to see you.’ Like, ‘I can’t wait to kiss you’ and all that stuff. I mean? There was a lot at stake, you know, before the first time. I was like, oh my gosh, do I kiss him when I see him? “the singer explained.

Luckily, in the end everything worked out. In fact, they are one of the most established couples in Hollywood. I hope it lasts!

