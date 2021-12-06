Cameron Díaz and his secret porn movie – People – Culture

The name of Cameron Diaz was inscribed long ago in the memory of Hollywood. The 48-year-old actress managed to earn a place in the most prestigious sets.

For the most loyal followers of Díaz’s work, his path of fame began to emerge thanks to his participation in ‘The mask‘(1994), a film in which he starred with Jim Carrey.

(Also read: Do you have glasses? Hollywood is not your place in the world).

From then on only successes came. To name a few: ‘Crazy about Mary’ (1998), ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000), ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001) and ‘Love madness in Las Vegas’ (2008).

However, before ‘La Máscara’ there was a sordid episode that Díaz did everything possible to erase from the history of your filmography.

And, although she succeeded, her case is part of the ‘hidden stories’ of the Hollywood scene: she starred in a pornographic film.

Cameron Díaz had his first starring role in ‘The mask’.

Cameron Díaz and the trace of his first role

In 1992, Cameron Díaz had a role in an erotic production called ‘She’s No Angel‘which was written, directed and produced by John Rutter.

According to the chroniclers of the ‘underground’ world of entertainment, Rutter was a photographer who had the idea of ​​producing a softcore or soft porn movie. This concept implies that explicit sexual scenes are not shown, as it is much more linked to eroticism.

Despite participating in this film, Díaz’s career in Hollywood skyrocketed, therefore, he moved away from the field entirely of adult cinema.

(You may be interested: Cameron Diaz reveals why he retired from the cinema).

Then his past seemed to fill with cobwebs. Stay behind. Buried. Losing yourself in the brilliance of your own performances in big commercial films.

However, Díaz did not want to leave any ‘loose ends’. In 2003 he sued Rutter and to the production company in order to avoid the distribution of any copy of the film.

Díaz’s ‘dark past’ was uncovered when in 2004 ‘She’s No Angel’ began to be broadcast on various adult pages. And although the film managed to be recovered and eliminated, one or another fragment turned from page to page, causing the scandal to reach almost worldwide magnitudes.

She wanted to erase her past and ended up bringing it up.

With the passage of time, and Cameron being the new winner of the trial, the echo of the controversy gave way until it became nothing more than a particular story that joins the list of other celebrities who took ‘their first steps’ in front of film cameras to Adults.

Where’s Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz said goodbye to acting in 2014. Photo:

On 2014, Cameron Díaz appeared for the last time in front of the cameras when he played the ruthless Mrs. Hannigan in the remake of ‘Annie’.

After that little or nothing was known about the actress. He left the sets at any moment and walked out of the public eye.

Of course: it did not stop providing updates on his personal life through social networks. In this way, his followers ‘followed the track’ to find out what his new projects were.

It is worth saying that Díaz has not officially withdrawn from Hollywood – although his ‘filmographic truce’ has been completed for more than seven years – because he is in charge of other types of businesses that, according to he said in various interviews after ‘coming back to light’ , take up all your time.

“I just decided that I wanted different things from my life. I’ve been trying so hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s routine. I didn’t really make any space for my personal life (…) I decided I wanted a job that I could do from home”, Indicated in an interview with ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’ and ‘Goop’.

She said that she is in charge of ‘Avaline‘, a vegan and organic wine venture. He planned it for a long time and, in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, he brought it up. The company has been distributing its products around the world for just over a year.

A conventional bottle of Cameron Díaz’s wine costs around 95,000 Colombian pesos.

More news

Hollywood actors who started their careers in porn movies

Hollywood divas who got tired of acting

Rodrigo García Barcha speaks, Gabo’s son

Trends THE WEATHER