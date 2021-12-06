Calendar 2022 Liga MX. When does the new tournament start?

In the middle of the Grand Final week, the Liga MX has already announced the schedule for the two 2022 tournaments, which will see their usual dates modified before the unusual Qatar World Cup to be played at the end of the calendar year, promptly from November 21, which requires changes particularly in the second semester.

When does the Clausura 2022 start?

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, was in charge of giving details of the 2022 calendar for our soccer during the Assembly of Owners, specifying that for the first semester there will be two double days (J8 and J15), in addition to two stoppages before the activity of the Mexican National Team in the Octagonal.

“The 2022 calendars were approved by the Assembly in a general way. Closing 2022 will begin on January 7, 8 and 9. It will stop on the two FIFA Dates of January and March, and the Final will be on Sunday, May 29“, he pointed.

Opening 2022 will have a Final brought forward by the World Cup

The second semester of the year will be very tight for Qatar 2022, therefore the Opening 2022 will start on July 1, three double dates will be played (J5, J9 and J14) and their Grand Final will be on Sunday, November 6, to adhere to the FIFA regulations for the release of players for the World Cup.

“The Opening 2022 starts on July 1, 2 and 3, will have three double dates and will stop in September for FIFA Date. The Final of the tournament will be on November 6, since the deadline set by FIFA to release players for the World Cup is November 14. “

Arriola added that Repechage will remain for the following year, denying the rumors that pointed out that this instance would be eliminated in order to adjust the Opening 2022 and that it would end at the end of October.

Reduction of foreigners until 2023 because of the World Cup ‘fault’

Another of the issues in which the World Cup will indirectly influence will be the reduction of players not born in Mexico, since the Assembly of Owners approved that this reduction be stopped for the 2022-2023 season, and be until 2023-2024 when they are reduced to nine foreign players in the team and seven on the court.

Another of the agreements mentioned was the Creation of a Certification and Admission Committee, which will analyze if there are teams that meet the requirements for promotion. However, the MX League Again, you will be able to count on a promotion in mid-2023, as long as there are at least four certified teams and one of them is the champion for promotion.