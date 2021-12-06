Bukele vs. Peter Schiff: the answer on the waste of Salvadoran money for bitcoin

Bukele vs. Peter Schiff: the answer on the waste of Salvadoran money for bitcoin

Bukele vs. Peter Schiff: the answer on the waste of Salvadoran money for bitcoin

The economist Peter Schiff launched a direct criticism of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for "wasting" the money of millions of Salvadorans in the

2021-12-05T18: 46 + 0000

2021-12-05T18: 46 + 0000

2021-12-05T18: 46 + 0000

“El Salvador has just bought low! 150 coins at an average price of about $ 48,670,” the Salvadoran president announced on his Twitter account. A few moments later, Schiff sent him a critical question along with a dismal forecast for cryptocurrencies But the exchange of opinions did not end there, and the Salvadoran president replied by comparing the prices of gold with those of cryptocurrencies. “Nothing. We are already in the green since our last purchase, in less than 24 hours. You know ‘boomer’, We have 44,106 ounces of gold in our reserves. They are worth $ 79 million, 0.37% less than a year ago. If we had sold it a year ago and bought bitcoin, it would now be worth $ 204 million, “Bukele tweeted. December, the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell, according to reports from the Coindesk portal. On November 23, the IMF warned El Salvador about the consequences of using bitcoin as legal tender.

The economist Peter Schiff launched a direct criticism of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for “wasting” the money of millions of Salvadorans in the purchase of bitcoins and the president did not wait for his response.

“El Salvador just bought low! 150 coins at an average price of about $ 48,670”, ad the Salvadoran president on his Twitter account.
A few moments later, Schiff threw him a critical question alongside a bleak outlook for cryptocurrencies.

“Many more drops are coming. How much taxpayers’ money are they trying to waste?” Wrote the economist, known for various analyzes and skeptical predictions about cryptocurrencies.

But the exchange of opinions did not end there, and the Salvadoran president replied by comparing the gold prices with those of cryptocurrencies.

“Nothing. We are already in the green since our last purchase, in less than 24 hours. You know ‘boomer’, we have 44,106 ounces of gold in our reserves. They are worth 79 million dollars, 0.37% less than a year ago. Yes. If we had sold a year ago and bought bitcoin, it would now be worth $ 204 million, “Bukele tweeted.

On December 5, the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell, according to reports from the Coindesk portal. On November 23, the IMF warned to El Salvador on the consequences of the use of bitcoin as legal tender.

