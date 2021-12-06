Bukele vs. Peter Schiff: the answer on the waste of Salvadoran money for bitcoin
The economist Peter Schiff launched a direct criticism of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for “wasting” the money of millions of Salvadorans in the purchase of bitcoins and the president did not wait for his response.
“Many more drops are coming. How much taxpayers’ money are they trying to waste?” Wrote the economist, known for various analyzes and skeptical predictions about cryptocurrencies.
But the exchange of opinions did not end there, and the Salvadoran president replied by comparing the gold prices with those of cryptocurrencies.
“Nothing. We are already in the green since our last purchase, in less than 24 hours. You know ‘boomer’, we have 44,106 ounces of gold in our reserves. They are worth 79 million dollars, 0.37% less than a year ago. Yes. If we had sold a year ago and bought bitcoin, it would now be worth $ 204 million, “Bukele tweeted.
