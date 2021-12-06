Britney Spears model in mini dress celebrating her freedom | AFP

After so many years of a guardianship that did not allow her to enjoy her freedom, Britney Spears, those moments, is celebrating the great achievement of having overcome such a complicated stage of her life and now if she can do what she wants so much in her personal life like in social networks.

On this occasion the artist has already fulfilled 40 years And she was celebrating that she reached this age while modeling in a flirty mini dress, a photo that appears next to her Christmas tree.

The young woman is very happy to be free again, after having performed so many shows for years and not having the full amount of her earnings and of course doing what she wants in her life, now she is more excited than ever to return to her Instagram and to be able to publish what she wants.

Of course, there were more than 1 million 200,000 people who gave her their likes and who also commented on all the support she has for her, they also congratulated her for this achievement and of course they wrote her a few compliments to highlight how much they like her. .

In the first of her photos she appears with a very cute white and orange dress and for the second of the images with a totally red dress, but that does not stop there because she also used a yellow dress another of different colors and it seems that she was trying on everything your wardrobe.

Britney Spears shared her happiness and beauty in this new freedom.



There is no doubt that the princess of pop is back and will continue to indulge her 37.3 million followers in the social network of photos in which she is also dedicated to expressing her thoughts and opinions regarding what she wants, because she has freedom.

It should be remembered that it was recently announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend and that we will probably have a wedding very soon, so we will have to continue to monitor her.

