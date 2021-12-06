Britney Spears, a tough thirteen-year journey to free herself from her father’s tutelage

Britney Spears has put an end to an ordeal that has lasted too long. Thirteen years of “sentence” that ended on November 12, 2021, a date that will be remembered for marking a new turning point in his life at 40 years of age. The interpreter saw her greatest hope come true when the court decided to annul the guardianship that his father, Jamie Spears, exercised over his life and heritage since 2008. Thus came the moment to leave behind an intense struggle in which the artist was never alone because, when she decided to tell the truth that was hidden behind the appearances of a perfect life, public opinion was unanimous in your favor. They have been years of anguish and a tight control that even limited her free will on issues as personal as marriage or motherhood. Britney is the best proof of How dangerous the edge of fame can be.

Britney Spears appreciates the support: ‘I was crying for two hours, my followers are the best’

Britney Spears confesses her fears after getting rid of parental guardianship: ‘I wish I lived in another country’

VIEW GALLERY





Hit bottom

Erratic behavior, controversial performances and constant fan attention were the ingredients of the collapse of one of the most recognized pop artists on the music scene of the early years of the 21st century. The Britney who was a Disney girl and was looking for her niche in the market with a more adult image and more mature songs failed to deal with the intense pressure that the tours implied and the appeal that his character generated. The failure of her marriage to Kevin Federline and the fight over custody of their children also did not help the singer who starred in her most disturbing episode in 2007, when she confronted photographers armed with an umbrella. Attempts to take a break and regain peace of mind in a rehab center were unsuccessful and the judge made a drastic decision: to put his father in command.

Britney Spears: chronology of a controversial parental guardianship

VIEW GALLERY





His fortune, his medical treatment, his career and all the details of his existence, even the smallest like the option of having a coffee, were under the magnifying glass of a strict and controlling Jamie. This is how she defined it herself just a few months ago when she finally decided to tell it her truth. “I am not happy. I can not sleep. I am angry and depressed. I cry every day ”, he assured in his first appearance in court. It was then that he opened the doors of his particular hell: endless days of rehearsals, control of his expenses, his food, even your reproductive health it was managed without their consent. His despair reached such a point that he abandoned his passion, music, until he did not stop feeling like a puppet.

Britney Spears’ lawyer denounces an extortion attempt by the singer’s father

Britney Spears puts her musical career on hold until she manages to free herself from parental guardianship

VIEW GALLERY





That cry that he had held in his throat for years was blocked by a justice that turned its back on him in each process, reaffirming the role of his father in the framework that was created in the management of his wealth. A new lawyer and the energy of the fans they created the Free Britney movement, in addition to the debate that was generated in Congress of the United States on the ethical limits of legal guardianship and documentary Framing Britney Spears, gave wings to his case. The artist returned to monopolize the headlines almost as in her moments of greatest artistic success and little by little she won her battles with her sights set on the final triumph: to make her father (and the rest of the managers that she had not appointed) disappear of his life, at least, in the legal aspect. He succeeded because, perhaps because of pressure or because of the sincere belief that the moment had come, Jamie himself stepped forward to resign. His request was questioned by his daughter’s lawyer who denounced an attempt at blackmail on his part, an end that will be investigated, as well as his performance and behavior at the work that was entrusted to him to discover if there is something to reproach. Britney is convinced that it is, so perhaps the fight is not over.

VIEW GALLERY





Breaks up with his whole family

A war, as they say, leaves victims on both sides and this case was not going to be less. Britney has burned all her bridges in the process: she has fired the lawyer Sam Ingham who had been with her for years (he was criticized for his apparent closeness to Jamie Spears and resigned from continuing to represent her); and his manager Larry Rudolph, who had the best of his career and doesn’t trust him to be the artist he was again. The lukewarm support she received from her mother Lynne throughout these years has led Britney to reproach her that it was she who gave her father the idea of ​​guardianship in the first place. Just as upset she is with her sister Jamie Lynn who has published a memoir in which she also talks about her youth and her family. “There is nothing worse than the fact that the people closest to you who were never by your side post things about your situation, ”Britney wrote, blaming her sister that, at the moment when her case was getting attention, she was manifesting after years of silence. Confronted with her family, even her ex-husband Kevin Federline confessed uneasy if the artist suddenly ceased the supervision of a third party, the only unconditional support that Britney has left is her partner, Sam Ashgari.

VIEW GALLERY





Since both made their romance official in January 2017, the artist has also been the light that Guided Britney on the dark path she has traveled. He has defended her against criticism, which there have also been, from his followers, standing firm and waiting for the moment when they can finally take another step in their relationship. The Iranian has provided stability to the interpreter to the point that she has confirmed that it is with him that she wants to spend the rest of her life and also have children. That is exactly what the singer said as soon as she learned of her new legal situation. “I am not here to be a victim” he sentenced. With all the options at her fingertips and a future full of projects, the first thing Britney Spears did after leaving “her jail” was to toast with champagne, a gesture that would seem simple for the great star that she was, but that is a step of Giant for the person he is: in more than a decade he had been banned from tasting alcohol. Less “worldly” is the next wish he has made of the universe: to have a girl. She has also made important decisions such as starting her wedding preparations and changing her medication (according to her it is now the correct one). There are no longer limits for the artist.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.