Boss fired 900 employees in video call

We know things got pretty tough during the pandemic. Many businesses unfortunately had a tough time when the coronavirus nation struck the world and a lot of people had to close down their stores. However, we are also very clear that some did not even have the delicacy to inform people that they would no longer have a job, such is the case of a boss who went viral on social media.

It turns out that a few days ago a case appeared on the internet of things that made thousands of people unworthy. According to a video posted on Twitter, Vishal Garg, the CEO of a company called Better – which is reportedly in the business of digital home loans – dHe decided to tell the people who worked for him that he would run them in a rather peculiar way … through a video call. Yes, as they read it.

This boss ran a bunch of people on video call

In the video clip you can see how the boss logged in on a call and gave a few words to the US and Indian employees. After explaining that the business in which they collaborate has been affected by everything that has happened as a result of the pandemic, without owing or fearing it, he told them that if they were seeing this message, unfortunately they were part of the group of people who would be left without work from that moment on.

“I come to you without great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it to survive and hopefully we can continue to prosper and fulfill our mission (…), if you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect “stated Vishal Garg, who After this terrible announcement, he informed that they would give them their liquidation.

In accordance with Techcrunch, the head of this company laid off nine percent of his staff –that is, 900 employees–. So far the reason has not been very clear, but according to the same source, the massive layoff is because the company is afraid that the mortgage market will be affected after a huge expansion, in addition to Better want to offer real estate services. Either way, the way they announced to people that they no longer had jobs went viral on social media.