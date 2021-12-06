Billie Eilish loves look changes: all the hairstyles that the artist has worn between 2016 and today | Fashion and Beauty

Billie eilish He has done it again. The American artist is, at only 19 years old, a fashion icon. Above all, when it comes to hair trends. Well, despite her youth, the author of Bad guy It does not stop innovating in its image and, for one reason or another, it lives in a constant change that, without a doubt, we love it.

The last twist in her image has come just a few days ago, when the artist uploaded a photo to Instagram showing that she had left behind the platinum blonde that she had worn since last March and that it had taken her six weeks to achieve. Now, Billie Eilish is brunette.

But before platinum blonde and brown, the singer-songwriter had already chosen to dye her hair in a long list of colors that ranged from fantasy tones up to jet black. In addition, together with the color changes, Eilish has also been chaining very different haircuts that have allowed us to see her with very different images.

Here we bring you a compilation with the looks that this international star has been wearing in recent years:

2016, the year of the long silver hair

In October 2015 Billie Eilish recorded the single Ocean eyes and in 2016 this became so viral on Spotify that at the end of that same year, Interscope Records officially published it, thus giving a very young artist who I was only 15 years old then.

Despite her young age, the young woman already showed an image of a tough girl, something that her long silver hair undoubtedly helped her.





Billie Eilish in September 2016. / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

2017, the moment of approaching the target

Although his look remained very constant during the beginning of her career, it can be said that throughout 2017 the Californian was testing between white and gray, so that, depending on the moment, it could be seen with darker or lighter shades and with more or less marked roots. Of course, at all times, Eilish kept her hair long.

2018, the moment the change began

In 2018, Eilish was focused on working on her album When We All Fall Ashleep, Wher Do We Go? and he decided, while composing, to gradually change the color of his hair but without leaving the palette that the comfort zone had provided him during his early years in music. Then, It gradually went from white to dark gray.

But the thing did not stop here. During this year Eilish experimented with her hairstyle and went from uniform gray to a gradient with darker ends and later to blue tones both light and dark and even mixed with black highlights.





This is how Billie Eilish’s hair evolved in 2018. / Getty Images

2019, from black to the iconic duotone

In 2019 Billie Eilish went jet black. The artist was then immersed in the launch of her first album and decided to leave fantasy tones behind. However, this decision was short-lived. During this same year Eilish got a cut with open bangs and bleached the top of her hair and dyed it a fluorescent green that has undoubtedly marked the image that the world has of her.





Billie Eilish in 2018. / Getty Images

In addition, at the end of this year we could see her with the most natural hair in the video clip of the song ‘xanny’, where she wore a very natural brown hair.

In 2020 everything stopped, and also its image changes

In 2020 the world was stopped by Covid-19 and so did the Billie Eilish makeovers. The artist kept her hairstyle and only slight variations in the intensity of the fluorine tone could be seen or the amount of hair that it covered.

2021, new album and three new looks

Well into 2021 Eilish released her second album, Happier Than Ever and he also decided to take a radical turn in his image. The artist left her iconic two-tone hair behind and opted – after six weeks of bleaching and intense care that even forced her to wear a wig to the 2020 Grammys to hide her process – to wear a platinum blonde tone that offered a much more angelic image of herself.





Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards. / Getty Images

At first Eilish chose to keep her long hair and open bangs that she was used to. However, as the weeks went by, the artist decided to switch to the fashionable cut, the wolf haricut with the bangs a little more closed. This styling was much more daring than the ones she had worn so far with blonde hair and it gave her a more mature rocker air.





Billie Eilish with platinum blonde hair. / Getty Images / LOS40

But the thing has not stopped there. Just a few days ago, the singer uploaded an image to social networks that shows that the blonde era has come to an end and that she has practically returned to the origins with dark hair. Of course, this time he has opted for a very natural brown tone with which he maintains his bangs.

Will he continue to surprise us in the coming year with more makeovers? We are sure yes! Let’s wait to see what’s next!