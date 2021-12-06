Billie Eilish gives lessons in fierce individuality with her style evolution

However, when he quickly became a big name, much of the conversation about Eilish’s style focused on her choice to keep her body a secretIn part, it was an artistic statement, another part was a matter of comfort and finally, the simple desire to maintain a minimum of privacy over his public profile that became stratospherically recognized.

Still, within the dazzling pop world, it was interpreted by others as an ideal proclamation of what it means to be a young woman within the toxic landscape of the music industry. whether or not Eilish intended to deliver this message.

In fact, it was about something much simpler, as he explained in his interview for Vogue UK in June: clothing was a means for Eilish to take control. The cover image of her in a waist-cutting corset and Marilyn Monroe-style hair was bound to elicit an outsized reaction, as the tabloid press was stirred with sarcastic comments about her newfound willingness to embrace her sexuality. through style. But for Eilish, it was a fierce declaration of autonomy.

Billie Eilish on iHeartRadio in 2021. Photo: Getty Images.

Part of Billie Eilish’s charm (like the star she represents) is that from the beginning it was always very far from this star image made. She was never the identical, packaged prototype that came out of a music factory and was ready for mass consumption. The chameleon nature of his style reflects the same seductive twists and turns that color his musical productions: always haunted and wildly artistic, with some humor, deeply personal and universal.

It’s that feeling of accessibility, the fact that you too could dress like eilish, which makes her really special, even when she’s wearing a pink Gucci corset on the cover of Vogue UK. A shocking moment that ushered in a new era in his style journey, and it’s still there is no one who does it like Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish at the “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” Premiere. Photo: Getty Images.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.