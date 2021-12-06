Between screams, stones and contempt: this is how Atlas’s fans received Pumas

Fans threw objects at the Pumas truck (Video: courtesy ESPN)

The preview of the second leg of the semifinals between Atlas and Pumas raised different passions among the fans of the Guadalajara team, who they did not receive the college bus in the best way upon arrival at the Jalisco Stadium.

A large group of fans who were on the outskirts of the building of the Foxes started to throwing objects at the vehicle that was transporting the UNAM footballers before beginning your entrance to the locker room. In addition, various insults were heard that made the moment even more critical.

Fortunately, the situation did not progress to greater and everything was left in an unfriendly meeting between the rival team and the Rojinegra fans, which has been hoped for the possibility that the Guadalajara team achieved their pass to the grand final of Mexican soccer and get the long-awaited league title that has been denied them for more than 70 years.

Los Rojinegros are closer than ever to obtaining their first league title in the last 70 years (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

On the contrary, before the arrival of the Guadalajara team’s truck, its loyal followers they sang some of their songs more characteristic to support yours and provide that emotional boost to be able to endure the positive result that Altas obtained from the University Stadium in the first game.

1951 was the year the Foxes got their last title of Aztec football. On that occasion they beat Chivas on the final date of the championship (long tournaments). Later they were far from repeating that feat and little by little the enthusiasm of the fans was fading, but the loyalty of the fans has never been questioned despite the drought of titles.

In this Scream Mexico Opening 2021 those of The academy They were raised as the biggest surprise in Mexican football, because despite having one of the squads with less economic power, they managed to get into the fight for the championship. His last obstacle to stand in the final of the Liga Mx are the Pumas de la UNAM.

In the regular phase of the contest those directed by Diego Cocca they registered 29 points after the 17 games played and they were located in the second position of the general table only behind the Águilas del América. For many people in the football world, this tournament can be considered one of the best regular tournaments in the history of the Foxes, especially because of the aggressive way in which they approached most of the games.

Cocca has led one of the least expensive squads in the Liga Mx to the semifinals (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Monterrey was the one sacrificed for the Foxes to achieve their pass to these semifinals. Those from Guadalajara resisted in a series of dramatic quarterfinals and disputed until the last moment, which was defined thanks to a 1-1 aggregate tie, which gave the victory to the Rojinegros for better position in the table.

To obtain the pass to the grand final, the Guadalajara would be starring in their second dispute for the trophy in the last 22 years. On 1999 they were planted in a final against the Diablos del Toluca which ended up being defined in a dramatic penalty shootout and a painful defeat for the Foxes

In the first leg of this semi-final, Julius furch has been carried on the shoulder to Red and black and got the only goal in CU Thursday night. This goal will allow Diego Cocca and company to obtain their pass to the final with a tie or even a loss by a touchdown in the second leg.

