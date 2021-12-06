Ben Affleck’s millionaire salary – People – Culture

Ben Affleck, actor, director and screenwriter, in addition to being recognized for playing ‘Batman’ in DC Comics Extended Universe films and productions such as ‘Suicide Squad’, has returned to ‘the scene’ for his recent appearances alongside the famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Even the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ would confirm a love relationship with Affleck by posting photos on his official Instagram account with the actor in the celebration of his 52nd birthday on July 24.

López and Aflleck already had a love story in the past, as they were engaged in 2002 and their wedding was canceled just days before the ceremony. In fact, the media and the ‘pink press’ began to refer to the couple as ‘Bennifer’, a popular term that has returned to the headlines for possible reconciliation after 17 years.

After the luxurious vacations they spent together in Europe, there is already speculation about their move to an exorbitant mansion guaranteed at 65 million dollars. But, what is the heritage of the actor of ‘Batman’?

In addition to being the owner and founder of the production company Pearl Street Films, with which he has produced films such as ‘Manchester by the Sea’ (2016), his work as an actor has led him to accumulate a considerable fortune.

Since its inception, the different performances in Hollywood have left millions in his pockets, so much so that he even managed to earn around 15 million dollars with the character he developed in the movie ‘Paycheck’ (2003), according to Celebrity NetWorth, a web portal dedicated to estimating total assets and financial activities of celebrities.

For his role in ‘Reindeer Games’, Ben earned $ 6 million, $ 10 million for ‘Changing Lanes’ and ‘The Sum of All Fears’ and for the play ‘Gigli’ another 12.5 million. In recent years he has been remembered for his portrayal of ‘Batman’, but this salary has not been disclosed. Nonetheless, according to ‘Forbes’ magazine it was a “great salary” for Dawn of Justice, which led to him earning $ 35 million in 2014.

Adding a few more zeros to their bank accounts, Ben and his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner sold a property for $ 32 million in 2019. Thus, even in a pandemic when the film industry was one of the most affected in the world, Ben’s salary was ranked 37th on the celebrity earnings list, according to Forbes.

In total, according to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, the 48-year-old American actor’s net worth would be about $ 150 million, as he must pay a large sum in taxes and other expenses.

THE WEATHER