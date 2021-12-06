Ben Affleck talked about his “beautiful” love story with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance earlier this year, more than 17 years after canceling their engagement (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Ben affleck could not be more “grateful” for his reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar-winning actor spoke to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal about his Romantic relationship with the Latin star, with whom he has been in a relationship for eight months.

Affleck, 49, was somewhat reluctant to respond about this second round with the singer, but did not hesitate to describe their reunion as something “handsome”. And he acknowledged that he is “very lucky” to have “Benefited from second chances”.

The also director also slipped that he has plans to marry his famous girlfriend, to whom he was already engaged in 2002. The media attention was one of the main reasons why he and JLo did not celebrate their 2003 wedding. One more year Later, the couple – nicknamed Bennifer – no longer existed.

Affleck was cautious, but yes he assured that he hopes to remarry one day.

In a conversation that revolved around his love story with JLo, the actor stated: “The most important thing for me is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And then, you know, a good husband. Hopefully”.

In a recent interview, J.Lo confessed that he still believes in marriage, despite being divorced three times, from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. “I don’t know, yeah, I guess,” the 52-year-old singer replied when asked if she would consider saying “yes, I do.” “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent. “

But Affleck made it clear that the story of how they got back in touch and gave themselves another chance it is something he prefers to keep secret. “There are some issues that are private and intimate and have meaning in that they are not shared with the rest of the world.. I feel more comfortable learning to find a boundary between the things I want to share and the things I don’t, “said the actor, who in fact recently decided to delete his Instagram account.

“Life is difficult and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” he said. “In the last five years alone, I have really felt more and more grateful for the difficulties I have had to face,” the interpreter considered.

After almost two decades apart, the paths Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came together again (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

About their romance, the actor only answered. It’s a great story. Maybe one day I’ll tell. I’ll write it all down … and then I’ll set it on fire “he said with a laugh.

Lopez and Affleck made their relationship official in April, shortly after JLo broke up with Alex Rodriguez after four years of relationship. Since they resumed their romance, the relationship between them has grown at a dizzying rate. They have become inseparable.

JLo and Ben’s second round began in February, when she was filming her new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguez. During the weeks of filming, the singer and the director began to speak to each other and when she returned to Los Angeles they had several secret dates at her mansion. The romance was finally confirmed when they were photographed during a brief getaway they made to Montana.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy (The Grosby Group)

Most importantly, Ben seems to have said goodbye to the alcohol demons that have plagued him for so long and were, in his own words, the reason why his marriage to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, failed.

“The biggest regret of my life was my divorce,” he told the New York Times last year. “Shame is toxic, it is living in a horrible feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over failure, relapse, and punish myself. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve done things that I regret. But you have to get up, learn from it and try to move on”.

And moving on is exactly what he’s doing now, with a woman who seems to have made the dark days in his life disappear.

