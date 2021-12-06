Ben Affleck says new romance with Jennifer Lopez is “beautiful”

In April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone after giving themselves a second chance and rekindling their romance after 17 years. Now, the couple continues to strengthen their relationship.

In a recent interview, the Batman interpreter has shared what led him to share his life with the Bronx Diva again. “I can say that it is definitely beautiful to me.”Affleck told WSJ. Magazine. “And, you know, one of the things that I really value in all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”added.

“It’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell you ”, he pointed. “I’ll write it all down … and then I’ll set it on fire”added the actor.

Ben Affleck, grateful for a “second chance”

The actor was also candid about receiving a “second chance” not only in his career and personal life, but “as a human being.” “Life is difficult and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth brings you is the second chance “, said.

Affleck noted that his life now reflects not just the person he wants to be, but the person he truly feels like he is. “Which is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible”added.

Jennifer Lopez feels that her relationship with Ben Afllfeck “is really meant to be”

Although both actors have to face various difficulties in their relationship due to their projects, schedules and activities, They have tried to build a very solid relationship, trying to be there for each other.

“They are doing very well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels like it’s really meant to be. “, a source told People.

The source also notes that it hasn’t been easy for the Bronx Diva to work in Canada this fall away from her loved ones, but the Hustlers star is looking forward to a well-deserved break for the holiday season, which she plans to spend with Ben and her children. .