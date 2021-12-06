Batman: 10 Ways Bruce Wayne Is Unique In Schumacher Movies

After Tim Burton and Michael Keaton left the franchise Batman after Batman returns in 1992, director Joel Schumacher was hired. Whether or not things had been better is pure speculation, Schumacher was hired and did the best job he could.

Batman forever it’s an underrated movie and shouldn’t be so related to Batman & robin. Schumacher directed both films. Batman forever it had a lighter tone and the acting was strong. Things didn’t get out of hand until film 1997 Batman & Robin. In any case, Schumacher’s Batman was very different from Burton’s and featured some unique qualities.

10 Bruce yells out loud that he is Batman in front of a large circus crowd

During the chaotic circus scene in Batman forever, Two-Face hijacks the event and demands that Batman reveal himself or he will detonate a bomb. Things go haywire when the Grayson family tries to get rid of the bomb. Although Dick Grayson succeeds, the rest of the family is shot down by Two-Face. As things spiral out of control, Two-Face asks who Batman is and Bruce Wayne confesses. Even with all the noise, how come the people sitting next to Bruce haven’t heard him confess that he is the Dark Knight?

9 Bruce seems like a smart businessman who takes care of Wayne companies

Both in Batman forever like in Batman & Robin, Bruce appears as a smart guy who invests in his own company. Both Nolan’s and Burton’s Bruce Wayne were great, but they were more obsessed with being Batman and didn’t seem to care about what Wayne Enterprises was doing.

Batman forever shows Bruce visiting Wayne Enterprises and interacting with employees, including the crazed Edward Nygma. Batman and robin show Bruce’s interest in the city’s new satellite manufactured by Wayne Enterprises. She also knows the laboratory where Poison Ivy worked and takes the time to talk to her about Mother Nature.

8 Batman seems to use more vehicles than normal

Batman has always been known for his great gadgets and accessories, including the many vehicles he has used over the years. Schumacher’s movies were full of impressive Bat-vehicles, including two stylish Batmobiles and Robin’s Redbird motorcycle. Batman and Robin also use the Batwing and the Batboat in Batman forever, and the duo and Batgirl use some ice Bat-vehicles to battle Mr. Freeze in Batman & robin.

7 He has a secret passage under Wayne Enterprises that goes to the Batcave

The Batcave is a staple of Batman in any media and the Batcave by Batman Forever It may be one of the coolest iterations of all time. The Batcave seemed larger than Burton’s version and had been updated with a bunch of computers and a giant room for all of Batman’s suits and gadgets. Bruce also had a secret tunnel under the Wayne Enterprises that transported him under most of Gotham and led directly to the Batcave. If a giant cave with a lot of secret things wasn’t outlandish enough, Bruce somehow built a secret passage tunnel that ran for several miles without being discovered by anyone.

6 The Movies Were So Badly Received That Batman Wasn’t Rebooted Until 2005’s Batman Begins

Unfortunately, Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies were not well received and were too cartoonish. Batman forever It’s not as bad as some fans think, but Batman & Robin turned out to be a comedy and was not taken seriously. This left the franchise of Batman inactive for 8 years. Fortunately, up-and-coming director Christopher Nolan rebooted the Crusader in the Cloak in the hit Batman Begins.

Batman Begins was successful with critics and fans, spawning two other Batman movies, including the greatest Batman movie of all time, The dark knight.

5 His Gotham City is incredibly flashy and extravagant

Tim Burton’s Gotham City was dark and grim, which is how Gotham has always been depicted in the comics. Joel Schumacher took a completely different path. He put the darkness aside to replace it with striking statues and futuristic-looking buildings. Although it added a bit of sparkle to the city and was quite unique, it felt more like a video game city than Batman’s home. Schumacher was clearly looking for something different, but unfortunately he couldn’t find the ominous tone that Gotham must have.

4 Schumacher’s Batman Villains Are Hilariously Scandalous

Schumacher’s Batman villains are outrageous. Jim Carrey was a lot of fun as the Riddler, but he seemed over the top in the later parts of Batman forever. Tommy Lee Jones is a tremendous actor, but he clearly stuck with the role of Two-Face Harvey, looking like poor Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is incredibly talented, but he was misinterpreted as Mr. Freeze and relied on too many ridiculous puns. Bane was a total joke and justice was not done until The Dark Knight Rises from 2012 . Uma Thurman’s talent was wasted and her Poison Ivy was also based on weak jokes.

3 A different bat suit

These Batman costumes aren’t necessarily bad, but they are definitely different. The studio told Schumacher to make his Batman movies look “playful.” Schumacher compared Batman and Robin to Greek gods who were sexualized in statues and art. However, Schumacher missed the shot and instead of making Batman look intimidating, the bat’s suits revealed a part of Batman’s body that is not normally seen.

2 Robin and Batgirl are finally brought to the big screen and are wasted

Chris O’Donnell did a good job as Dick Grayson, aka Robin, in Batman forever and his suit fit very well. O’Donnell’s Robin and Val Kilmer’s Batman shake hands and agree to be partners at the end of Batman forever, which is an underrated moment in the franchise of Batman . Nevertheless, Batman & Robin took the jokes too far and ruined Robin’s character, presenting him as a crybaby who never got his way. They also shoehorn the talented Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, but just like every other part of Batman & Robin, it didn’t work.

1 Batman / Bruce Wayne is played by two actors in two films

Val Kilmer and George Clooney are two of the most successful and talented actors of the last 40 years. Although, having two different actors play the same character in a span of two years felt strange. Michael Keaton was the protagonist of the Burton films. Christian Bale played Batman in the Nolan trilogy. Ben Affleck took over the DCEU. Kevin Conroy has been the voice of Batman for 30 years. Although Kilmer and Clooney brought great qualities to Bruce Wayne, their Batman seemed made of wood, and neither of them were taken seriously.