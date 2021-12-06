Baby on the way? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to expand the family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put secrecy aside to fully live your romance.

And it is that, after resuming their relationship after 17 years of being separated, the situation is getting more and more serious, well sources close to ‘Bennifer‘they stated for the magazine Heatworld that the Bronx Diva and the famous Batman they plan to expand and create their own family.

Baby on the way? JLo and Ben Affleck plan their own family

As reported by the source, JLo is considering having a child in the company of her not so new love, however, the Puerto Rican would use surrogacy as a method of gestation due to the risks involved in natural pregnancy for women over 50 years of age.

“Jen is anxious to have a baby with Ben, but knows that at 52 years old it is highly unlikely that it will be the traditional way, which is why you have been considering using a surrogate belly. Ideally, the newborn would arrive shortly after a wedding, probably next spring or summer“, revealed the source.

“She is convinced that her and Ben’s destiny is to form a beautiful mixed family, one of which your other children will be proud to be part of it. Ben thinks it’s a great idea ”, added.

Currently, Ben Affleck has three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Garner Affleck. fruit of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, while JLo has her twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to salsa singer Marc Anthony.

Alex Rodríguez was not interested in having children with Jennifer Lopez

The source also revealed that Jennifer wanted to expand her family with her former fiancé, Alex Rodríguez, however, the ex-baseball player never showed interest in having children with the artist, which caused various problems between the ex-partner.

“When she was with Alex, he was not interested in having another baby and caused some problems between them. But now that she is with Ben, she has nothing to convince, because he is as crazy about babies as she is. He loves the idea of ​​having twins. As far as he is concerned, the more children they can have, the better.“, ended.