Aura Cristina Geithner Onlyfans posed with an animal print dress

Actress Aura Cristina Geithner has become all a celebrity on the Onlyfans platform.

Aura Cristina Geithner is one of the Colombians who more bill money through subscription for adults at Onlyfans.

Since the artist discovered that the platform makes her great profits, she left the world of acting and Now he is fully dedicated to making content for Onlyfans, Instagram and TikTok.

“I live off digital networks, I am the owner of my networks, I am my boss, I do what I want. Nobody commands me, I command myself ”, expressed Aura Cristina Geithner to Lo Sé Todo when asked about her Onlyfans.

The actress alternates some of her content on all her social networks, as she did with a recent publication wearing an animal print dress.

Photos: Instagram @crissgeithner

This snapshot shows Aura Cristina Geithner with the tiny garment, while posing with short boots the same color as the dress.

“In Cartagena. Moments of recreation and work… 🌹 ”, was the text with which the queen of Onlyfans Aura Cristina Geithner accompanied the publication.

Aside from the 24,000 ‘Likes’ you earned, only applause and praise rained on him for its personality and beauty.

“You’re a lovely woman super cute, super precious, super elegant, my beautiful heart, “wrote a follower.

Currently on Onlyfans Aura Cristina has more than 1,1000 subscribers, where he accumulates 59,000 ‘hearts’ on that platform. For these figures, the actress could win monthly more than 90 million pesos.