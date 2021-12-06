Atlas vs Pumas: Summary, Goals and Videos

December 5, 2021 will be a day that remains engraved in the memory of Mexican soccer because the Atlas He managed to reach a Final after 22 years and he did it by dyeing the day red and black, because even though he still does not have the title, his people made them feel like true champions. They supported them at all times, from hours before the match against Pumas, they made a corridor, and inside, the Jalisco Stadium it vibrated as probably never had before.

‘To what Atlas‘, suffering until the last minute, but the team of the Academy He is a worthy finalist of the Grita México A21 Tournament and now he will have to fight with him Lion to show who is the winner of the Mexican soccer crown this semester; but, above all, the Foxes They will have the possibility of winning a title again after the 1951 one, which is the only one in their showcase.

A goal was the one that was making the difference and put the Atlas in the Final of Mexican soccer; Nevertheless, Pumas He had not given the last word, despite the fact that to the surprise of many, he had come very far despite his limitations.

Even so, in front of him he had the best defense of the regular phase (tied with America, with 10 goals conceded) and it was just what the Foxes, although in addition to taking care of his goal and not letting them score him, he also concentrated on attacking enough to the degree of having made Alfredo Talavera a decisive man for the felines, because on several occasions he intervened avoiding the opposing goal. And the goalkeeper had to do it because his defense, with everything and the incorporation of Erik Lira at the auriazul plant, it did not work for Andres Lillini and the youth ended up playing in the midfield as always.

But while Atlas he attacked, fired and got tired of missing, University he had to wait until minute 42 to get his first shot of the match and to no avail.

And while the 22 footballers ‘fought’ on the pitch, in the stands the red and black fans were playing their own game, as they made their home look like never before and did not stop supporting their team throughout the 90 minutes.

Although at 76 minutes Juan Ignacio Dinenno made Athlism tremble, as he scored the goal with which Pumas it came back to life a little, but it was insufficient. And he even ended up being the villain for his own, because when it seemed that University could achieve something, the Argentine forward ended up expelled because he hit a Jesus Angulo with the tip of the shoe and the athlete was expelled.

In the end, the two faces of always, that of defeat and that of victory, but without a doubt that while Pumas will have to lick the wounds, the Academy is living one of the best moments in its history.

