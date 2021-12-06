Atlas returns to a final 22 years later and will face León for the title

Atlas won his pass to the final against Pumas after tying one goal on the aggregate scoreboard of the semifinals

Atlas tied one goal on the aggregate scoreboard of the 2021 Apertura semifinals against Pumas and will face León in the final of the tournament, which will mark his return to a title series after 22 years.

The 180 minutes for the Liga MX title will be the first time that both teams meet in a direct elimination stage; The only antecedent of Atlas and León in the round of ‘life or death’ dates back to the semifinals of the Copa MX del Apertura 2015, with a 1-0 victory for the ‘Fiera’.

The first leg final will be played on Thursday in León and on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium ESPN

The Rojinegros signed a surprising regular phase, as they finished as sub-leaders of the tournament with 29 points, the product of eight victories, five draws and four defeats., in addition to a scoring balance of 21 goals in favor and just ten against, which raised them as one of the least permissive teams with their framework together with America.

In Liguilla, Atlas dispatched Monterrey in the quarterfinals thanks to the position in the table, since they equalized without goals in the first leg and in the second leg, each side scored a score.

On the other hand, León concluded the 17 dates in third place with the same number of units, as well as a balance of triumphs, equalized and setbacks as AtlasNonetheless, he scored 20 goals and allowed 14.

In the quarterfinals, the & # 39; Fiera & # 39; came back at home from 2 to 1 against Puebla and advanced to the next round with an overall score of 3 to 2. In the semifinals he repeated the feat and left Tigres on the road, after losing 2 to 1 in the first leg, but applying the same dose in the decisive duel and advancing by position in the table.