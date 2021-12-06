Atlas is full of congratulations on his return to a Final after 22 years

They applaud the feat. After the Atlas got his pass to the Final of the Opening 2021 after leaving on the way to Pumas, the Foxes received recognition after returning to the crash for the Qualification after 22 years.

Through social networks, personalities such as Sergio perez, Rafa Marquez or Enrique Alfaro praised the feat carried out by the Academy.

“How much pleasure I am for this great team and its fans. Let’s go for the cup!” The Mexican driver shared in a story.

“What a beautiful Monday morning to wake up here on this other side of the pond and see what they have managed to get to Final, congratulations Atlas“, detailed the ‘Kaiser‘.

“Congratulations to the Atlas for the pass to Final, It is a moment that his fans have been waiting for a long time. May a great joy come to the city and to Jalisco. They deserve it, “wrote the Governor of Jalisco.

“Congratulations Atlas for your great step to the Final and your fans,” he said. Reinaldo Navia.

“Congratulations to the Atlas players and their GREAT fans,” he acknowledged Arturo Elias Ayub.

IT WILL BE AN UNPUBLISHED END

Atlas against Lion It will be the Final unpublished number 11 in the last 7 years. The presence of the rojinegros in the decisive game of the championship was added to the long list of matches that had never before resolved a championship, but not only that, the clash between these clubs will be the first in their history in Liguillas.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ARTHUR LABINJO-HUGHES, KILLED CHILD, WAS HONORED IN PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES