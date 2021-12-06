Atlas fans received stones and obscene gestures to Pumas

Juan Manuel Figueroa

The Pumas had a suffered arrival at the Jalisco Stadium, since fans of the Atlas threw everything into the truck that transported them. After 5:00 p.m., the Club Universidad bus appeared on Av. Fidel Velázquez and the Zorros fans made them feel the locality for the Vuelta Semifinal, although in a reprehensible way. stones.

Yelling, cursing, wacky, rolls of paper and even cans and glasses of beer they were projected on the unit, which made the driver nervous, as he took time to make the entrance maneuvers. They were almost five minutes of “swings” to be able to enter the truck to the safe zone and avoid more projectiles.

The situation could be worse, but they decided to put the truck in the farthest part of the red-black followers. The opposite case of what the red-black bus experienced, which entered slowly and with everyone present singing and supporting.

Atlas and Pumas will define the second finalist of the Apertura 2021, the score is in favor of the Guadalajara 1-0 and the duel will begin at 7:00 p.m., with the winner facing León next Thursday and Sunday to have a new monarch in the MX League.

