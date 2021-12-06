Atlas can achieve the miracle and be champions of Liga MX: Cocca

22 years ago that he Atlas did not reach a Final, curiously it was in the same year that Diego Cocca arrived as a red and black player, And now that he is making history as a coach, he made no secret of the excitement of being on the eve of a title.

He remembered his step as a player that started in the Winter 1999 with a leading Atlas, but I know he fell by the wayside, today life put the revenge from the bench.

“I feel very happy, very proud, I said it a long time ago that I lived in the club wonderful things, a winning club, that played Libertadores, who finished leader, who played a Semifinal, who filled stadiums and the city was full of Atlas shirts. Today was a dreamed night, all that happened, the Atlas is going to play a Final, the stadium was full, people leave happy, I’m happy, proud, “he said.

“A Final is coming and it motivates you a lot, we are going to recover today, enjoy today, we are aware and we have one more joke. Opportunities in football as in life must be taken advantage of “said Diego Cocca.

The Red and black from the Summer 99 they did not reach a Liga MX Final, well in the MX Cup they did it in the 2013 where fell on penalties with him Morelia.

“I don’t know, what I tell you is what I feel, Today I am proud of my team, of playing a Final and in the Finals anything can happen, today we meet the highest goal which is to reach a final, now we are one step away from achieving something historic and in this club it is historical seriously. We are aware of how the city is and people, it’s up to us, we’re not going to loosen up, we are going to recover and enjoy playing a final that Atlas did not dispute for many years ”, he acknowledged.

Everything is agreed for open the series on Thursday in León and to close the Sunday at Jalisco Stadium, that this day was full and with great support.

“We have things clear, We are aware of the joy we gave to the people, of how difficult it is to reach a final. We believe in ourselves, in our work, in what we propose on the field. Afterwards, it’s football, like today, it was a clear match of what can happen, a team that surpassed the other, in the statistics we surpassed them in everything, in whatever, but we lost ”, he highlighted.

“Football is like that. What we can handle is what we are going to leave on the field and transmit. Nor have any doubts that my team will leave everything on the court. People know it. On Sunday, have no doubt that my team is going to transmit the same thing. If the one above helps us, we can achieve a miracle”Diego Cocca sentenced about Atlas.