Atlas 0-1 Pumas, Semifinals return Grita México BBVA A2021: results, goals and videos

The rojinegros achieve the feat and after 22 years, they reach a Mexican soccer Final.

Is another miracle brewing? Camilo Vargas rejects and Dinenno makes the 0-1

By: Fernando Vazquez JUN. 12, 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A la Atlas … 70 years ago, 21 years ago, today and always, a philosophy that many times means a consolation in the face of the frustration of the red and black fans but that today at least means something else: nothing more and nothing less than fighting the Liga BBVA MX title.

Atlas lost it at home, at the Jalisco Stadium; Pumas ‘gave back’ the 1-0 in CU, but it does not matter, the ‘Academy’ of epic afternoons, of anguish in the last minutes, of dying in the line finally found a happy resolution, one that makes him celebrate further of pride, one that opens the door to, finally, reopen the showcases of his record in a Final against León .

Diego Cocca’s men did not improvise and defended themselves with the ball, without letting it smell some felines that were thirsty for a miracle, for a somersault that would finish consolidating a project in which few believed by an Andrés Lillini who forced new account to his pupils to put in check his rival, a priori, more powerful than the university, as he already did in the Nemesio Diez or in the Azteca.

Atlas had his chances to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes, he returned to ice the momentum of some university students who seemed deangelo for the second half.

One of the most reliable elements for the Guadalajara side was the one who, finally, opened the door to drama. Camilo Vargas badly saved a ball that left Dinenno on a tray of gold until 76 ‘to push the ball after the rebound and leave the UNAM only one goal away from the miracle.

Furch responded with a post and the most dramatic lapse of the series, perhaps in the Liguilla, was officially declared open. A controversial action for an elbow to Dinenno, the controversy over the failure to mark the criminal in that action and the subsequent expulsion of Dinenno himself after an attempt by a Chilean did nothing more than prepare a feast for cardiologists with the emotions that increased the revolutions of a way that only the great Mexican soccer party can do.