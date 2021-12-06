Astronaut shows from ISS what Earth looked like during the only total solar eclipse of 2021

The phenomenon occurred last Saturday and was visible only from Antarctica.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron photographed Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) during the only total solar eclipse of 2021, which took place last Saturday, December 4.

“On Saturday morning, the crew of the 66th Expedition squeezed into the dome [de la EEI] to see the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here the moon casts a shadow oval on the surface of the Earth. It was an incredible sight “, said Barron in a post on Twitter.

Last weekend the only total solar eclipse of this year took place, which was visible only from Antarctica, although astronomers in the rest of the southern hemisphere were able to enjoy a partial solar eclipse.

