ASAP Rocky confirms his relationship with Rihanna: “He’s the love of my life” | People

“My lady” is the term that rapper ASAP Rocky describes the singer Rihanna. That is the affectionate nickname (“my lady”, literally) that the musician gave to the singer and businesswoman, his partner for at least a year. Little else is known about their relationship, beyond this confirmation of the artist to their relationship, which has been revealed in an interview with the US edition of the magazine. GQ.

When the rapper is asked about Rihanna, he becomes nervous and happy, like a teenager, says the interviewer, and does not hesitate to call the singer “the love of my life.” Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers) does not want to give too many details about it and tell how long they have been together, but they have known each other for at least eight years, when in 2013 he was the opening act of the world tour Diamonds of the artist. In fact, then it was already commented that they could go out together, but neither of them confirmed it.

The rapper says that he is monogamous, and that he is also happy to be so: “I think when you know it, you know it. It’s her”. For him, he says, being in a relationship is “great.” “It’s great when you find that person. She is like the sum of a million other people ”, he declares. In fact, when asked if he wants to be a father, he says: “If it is my destiny, absolutely.” He affirms that he would be an “incredible, remarkable, above-average father. I would have a very cool son ”.

Last summer the couple made a route through the cities in which they had their concerts scheduled, which finally could not be carried out due to the pandemic, and they toured the United States, from Los Angeles, in California, to the west of the country, to New York in the east. They boarded their massive touring buses and stopped in half a dozen cities and national parks, listening to music and dyeing and mending their clothes. They have always tried to avoid being photographed together, something that they achieved on that trip, but which is more difficult when they both live in Los Angeles.

Besides their music, their passion for fashion, their millions or their fame, there is something else that links ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. On Christmas 2020, the couple could be seen in Barbados, the island of which the singer is and where the rapper’s parents were also born before emigrating to the US “It was like coming home,” explained the rapper, of 32 years, on that return to the paternal island. “It was crazy, I always imagined what it would have been like for my father before he went to the US I visited those places and believe it, I felt a little nostalgic for them. It was new but familiar.

That union has made them present in their mutual projects. “I think it’s important to have someone to pass on these creative ideas to,” says Rocky, and Rihanna is hers. He confesses that she has been a “huge” influence on his music and that it helps him to have “a different point of view.”

Rocky has also collaborated on some of the singer and businesswoman’s projects. Last July 2020, the rapper (along with fellow musician Lil Nas) became the face of Fenty Beauty, the Barbados beauty and facial care line. Together they posed and gave interviews about the collaboration, reigniting rumors of a possible romance.

The singer from Barbados is one of the most powerful and richest in the world. In fact, he has put aside the world of song to dedicate himself to business and even decided to make a professional stop almost two years ago to focus on the personal. According to the list Forbes, Rihanna accumulates a fortune of 600 million dollars (about 500 million euros) that she has achieved mainly due to the good reception in the market of her beauty and underwear brands Fenty.