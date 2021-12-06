Arts and culture editor Emily McCarthy says goodbye

After graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Communication Studies in Media, Emily plans to work as an account coordinator at Sachs Media.

When I first walked into Strozier’s classroom in December 2018, I didn’t know what to think. It was like “The Breakfast Club” in that room, some elegiac writers in the arts and culture department. Little did I know at that point in my life, at just nineteen years old, that walking into that little pencil-drawn room would be the beginning of the rest of my life.

I quickly moved up the paper food chain even though I had no background in arts and culture (except for my questionable years in theater in high school) or writing (except for my years of paper writing in high school ) during my time at IAEC. Program. At the end of my freshman year and many articles published afterward, I was promoted to Associate Editor for Arts and Culture alongside editor Nellie Zucker, who quickly became my inspiration with her witty observations and cool girl aura. After Nelly graduated in December 2019, she became the youngest editor on staff and the only second student on the editorial staff. Despite my youth and only one year of experience in print, I was ready to turn things around.

