Arts and culture editor Emily McCarthy says goodbye

When I first walked into Strozier’s classroom in December 2018, I didn’t know what to think. It was like “The Breakfast Club” in that room, some elegiac writers in the arts and culture department. Little did I know at that point in my life, at just nineteen years old, that walking into that little pencil-drawn room would be the beginning of the rest of my life.

I quickly moved up the paper food chain even though I had no background in arts and culture (except for my questionable years in theater in high school) or writing (except for my years of paper writing in high school ) during my time at IAEC. Program. At the end of my freshman year and many articles published afterward, I was promoted to Associate Editor for Arts and Culture alongside editor Nellie Zucker, who quickly became my inspiration with her witty observations and cool girl aura. After Nelly graduated in December 2019, she became the youngest editor on staff and the only second student on the editorial staff. Despite my youth and only one year of experience in print, I was ready to turn things around.

As I started my new job, I contacted all the local student organizations, museums / businesses / etc. Plus all the major music companies, movie studios, and more. I emailed everyone I am considering to introduce myself and connect with myself for more writing and interview opportunities in the Arts and Culture department. My powerful network, along with the help of a certified USA Today email address (thanks Gannett), has had an address book full of contacts for new, important and exciting stories.

From that point on, the arts and culture department has not only been covering local bands at house parties or the latest show at the Askew Student Life Center, but has been interviewing key talents for films, albums, and more.

The arts and culture department’s first “big” break was in August 2020. It was an advanced presentation and roundtable interview for Warner Brothers Pictures’ “TENET.” The Warner Brothers advertising team, specifically Jenna Correa and Sarah Reyes, who would later become my manager when I was an apprentice at Warner Brothers, called me in to see an early screening of the film and to interview John David Washington. I went to AMC Tallahassee 20 (yes, the theater is ten minutes away in an abandoned mall) in my suit, in case there were any professionals there, on a random weekday afternoon to see the movie.

I was the only one in the theater. It was absolutely amazing to be the only one in a hundred people to see a movie from a major studio that hadn’t been shown yet. It was then that I realized the impact my writing, my motivation and my passion had had. If I could interview Denzel Washington’s son and a major film studio personally invited me to write a review of a movie when I was only 20 years old, what else could I do? I found that there are many answers to this question. Not only can I make this opportunity available to any of the writers on my team, I can make this a more frequent occurrence and put FSView’s arts and culture department above other college newspapers.

Time flies by as I write and pick a few jobs along the way in public relations at a few local companies and even Warner Brothers, all while maintaining a near-perfect GPA while pursuing a double major in Media Communication Studies and International Affairs with a focus in Public Administration. , Spanish, and Certificates in Emergency Management and National Security in addition to US intelligence policy. It may have gone there a bit.

My experience in the Department of Arts and Culture gave me a passion for public relations in the field of film and entertainment, while my studies gave me a passion for making an impact through public affairs. At this point I realized that I might have flown too close to the sun while graduating and there are two paths marked out for me, both equally compelling.

I say to the two forked paths in yellow wood, instead of having to choose only one path and stay on it, why not choose one now and merge with the other later? There are many options, many paths, but you are not limited to just one.

The path I chose upon graduating this fall is one of which I am most proud and amazed. I will work for one of the largest public relations firms in the country, Sachs Media, as an Account Coordinator, working with the best in their profession. I trained at Sachs Media in the public affairs and marketing teams last summer and was thrilled when I was offered a full-time job after graduation. I am ready to learn all I can from these talented individuals and excited to be a part of the rhino family. It is so gratifying to know that I will have a positive impact in my community and in the world with Sachs Media doing what I do best: writing.

For those who are looking the other way, don’t worry, I imagine that one day I will return to the world of entertainment.

Through my time with FSView, I have learned that I can do anything I want and that my words can have an impact. This was evident in the emails I received praising my writing or book work and the growth I saw in everyone who came to my Strozier classroom door for an arts and culture gathering. This is something that makes me proud. All I wanted to do was have a positive impact on FSU in some way and in my time, I did exactly that.

Unlike my experience as an arts and culture editor, one thing I am most grateful for is each and every one of my books. Each of them has profoundly affected my life in many different ways, whether it’s laughing at my silly jokes during introduction meetings or helping out during a stressful week.

Above all, the arts and culture department has given me a home. I was so lost before joining the newspaper and had no idea what I wanted to do. By joining, I gained a group of people who loved the same things that I loved and loved. What more could a girl ask for?

It is very difficult for me to go now, because I consider that all my writers are my family. But I know I left the arts and culture department, FSView and FSU in a better place than it was before I started.

To finish writing before I burst into tears writing this, I want to leave the staff with some advice from someone who has already been through it. Once you discover what you are passionate about and what you are good at, never let it go. Let your ambition and hard work drive you and you will reach your goal. Maybe not when you thought you would or in the way you envisioned, but you will because there are no limits to what everyone can do. If you ever need a friend, animator, or editor, I’m just a phone call away.