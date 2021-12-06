Are you leaving Tigres? Carlos Salcedo would have said goodbye on social networks

Editorial Mediotiempo

Carlos Salcedo, who had a good tournament closing, would have done his farewell to the Tigers, at least that’s what some of the feline fans think after the message you hung on your account Twitter the Mexican defender.

The Titan appreciated the support that tigers hobby has given him since his arrival in 2019.

Thanks for so much hobby #Tiger since my arrival… ???????? – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) December 5, 2021

“Thank you for so many fans Tigre since my arrival …”, was the dedication of the 28-year-old footballer, who many amateurs took as a farewell.

Salcedo has not spoken out in this situation and we will see what his career holds for him.

The rumor of the departure of the Titan arose from what in an interview with ABC Deportes, Miguel Herrera announced that Tigres is in the search for a central defender.

Carlos Salcedo could go out bound for the border, more specifically with Braves of Juarez, there you could rediscover the Tuca Ferretti, who returned him from Europe to play with the university students.

In case of going out, Salcedo would have signed 100 games with the Tigers, scoring eight goals, being sent off three times and got three titles, two leagues and a Concachampions.