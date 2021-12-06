Anne Hathaway or why the cinema sometimes does not understand fashion

It was in 2006 when Fox studios released The Devil Wears Prada. A film that for many was just another romantic comedy about a recently graduated journalist who wants to write about politics, but has just become the assistant director of a prestigious fashion magazine.

An adapted script (remember that the film is based on the homonymous book by Lauren Weisberger) that many film critics would have discarded as soon as they read it. That is precisely what they did Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, Kristen Dunst, Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes when without hesitation for a second they rejected the role which was finally played by Anne Hathaway. “I was the eighth choice of the study, so never despair,” she said with amusement during a brief intervention as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In fact, and as a curious fact, Rachel McAdams went so far as to say no up to three times.

Rachel McAdams during an awards show. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Why didn’t any actress want to play Andy Sachs?

It is surprising to believe that none of the actresses mentioned above were interested in a role that, let’s face it, is a stereotype, but one of the good ones. Why? Because it is real. The character of Andy Sachs is a young, educated, independent woman, with a sentimental relationship in which you must find a balance between the love you feel for your partner and the one you feel for being a professional, and all this while accepting a job in a sector that is not yours and that is moving away much of the work goal that has been set. Does it sound familiar to you? Real as life itself.

However, the fact that the fashion industry has dragged on from its origins that halo of frivolity typical of a sector that lives by and for physical appearance, makes films and series whose axis revolves around it are undervalued the second.

Fashion, women and action: a love-hate relationship

It was Reese witherspoon the one who confessed in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter that your participation in A very legal blonde it had surprised many. Another role in which the stereotype is pulled: that of silly explosive blonde. A character, like Anne’s in The Devil Wears Prada, which in the background hides a very important social criticism.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most respected and successful actresses in Hollywood. Getty Images

In Reese’s case, her character shows that appearances are always deceiving. In Anne’s, Andy receives the most important lesson of all: fashion is not just a matter of ‘rags’; fashion helps us introduce ourselves to the world and to express our personality.

Being pigeonholed into lesser or disrespected roles

What follows from all the above is that there is a afraid (or there was) to accept characters that, first of all, appear frivolous, unwise, or are perceived as superfluous. Nevertheless, The Devil Wears Prada It showed that a film about fashion could succeed, not only with audiences (these types of comedies are a sweet tooth for younger female audiences), but also with critics.

In fact, Meryl Streep got an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her role as Miranda Priestley.

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. DR

From Sex in New York to Emily in Paris

Television has also had great success stories whose stories revolve around fashion. Carrie Bradshaw and her friends or Emily and her journey through the city of love immediately hooked a female audience seeking to enjoy fashion through the small screen. Because although his plot lines may slip at times, his wardrobe is worthy of admiration. We must not forget that the clothes also help us to get to know the characters, as in the delicious series Lady’s gambit, whose wardrobe is a reflection of the origins, experiences and experiences of its protagonist.

The End?

Despite all the obstacles, fashion continues to be a great story generator to take to movie theaters and living rooms of our homes. It only remains to wait for the critic to give it its rightful place. To be continue.

