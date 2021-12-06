Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon, someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key role in ensuring that malicious people do not access the user’s camera and microphone.

The full OS update has a host of privacy tools, such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a “privacy dashboard.”

One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the upper right corner of the screen, which shows a camera or microphone icon in case an application has requested to access that hardware.

This update means that hackers or dangerous apps will no longer be able to silently access such personal data, something that users were concerned about in the past.

In July 2020, an Instagram bug triggered the ‘camera on’ notification on iPhones both when users weren’t taking photos and when they did. This made people think that the app was spying on them.

In addition to the icon, Android 12 now tracks when and which apps accessed sensitive information. This includes your camera and microphone, but also your location, calendar, call logs, contacts, files, and more.

Users can find this on the privacy dashboard in the Settings app, which displays a list and pie chart of which piece of personal hardware or software is most frequently requested.

The update also includes dedicated buttons on the quick settings bar, displayed by swiping down from the top of the phone. These buttons can completely turn off the microphone and camera of the entire phone.

When opening an app that requires those permissions, making a call, or using the native camera app, Android will notify the user that the restriction is in place and display a button to undo it.

Android 12 is currently available on Google’s Pixel devices, Samsung’s S21 and Note range, and Oppo and OnePlus flagship devices.