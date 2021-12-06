Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in a movie

Scarlett Johansson recently left the new Chris Evans film and has signed Ana de Armas in her place.

There will be no meeting of Avengers on Ghosted, given that Scarlett Johansson has been replaced by Ana de Armas, which will work with Chris Evans as it already did in Daggers in the back (2019). So they’re sure to do a great job, since they both had a lot of chemistry when promoting the movie. Rian johnson.

For now, not much is known about the plot of Ghosted, but the film is described as a great romantic action adventure. So surely it is a story where they will fit perfectly Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

In addition, it must be remembered that they will also work together on The gray man from Netflix, the new movie of the russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) that will deal with a CIA operative that is in Europe and that tries to evade mysterious forces, while trying to save the lives of the daughters who do not know that he exists. This film will have a super cast headed by Ana de Armas, Jessica henwick, Chris Evans, Ryan gosling, Billy bob thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner moura and Alfre Woodard.

The actress is in high demand.

Although Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson they are two superstars of Hollywood, especially for its passage through Marvel studios, the actress Ana de Armas it is not far behind. Since she is probably one of the most requested interpreters today. Probably because every time it appears on the screen, it dazzles. Whether in intrigue movies like Daggers in the back (2019), science fiction as Blade runner 2049 (2017) or action like No time to die (2021).

Also soon we will be able to see it in Deep water with Ben Affleck, Blonde playing the mythical Marilyn Monroe and in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off.

What do you think of Ana de Armas’ film career? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.