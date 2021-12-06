an option for Bruno Valdez would have been dropped

The Stove Soccer about news permanently. In this case, not by a name that could be added to the roster of Santiago Solari to provide their contribution to the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, but with a version regarding the options that would have been presented to Bruno valdez to continue his career away from the Eagles of America.

Days ago, the El Universal portal was in charge of spreading that the Paraguayan defender would have been tempted by Miguel El Piojo Herrera, to play from January next year in the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, leaving in the past, if so, more than five years of his professional career with the shirt cream blue.

However, the website of the television channel TUDN, reported that the set feline made an attempt to obtain the services of Bruno valdez, but that the directive of the Eagles of America I reject it. For this reason, the Guaraní, at least at this moment, is closer to remaining in the institution of Coapa than to leave.

Bruno Valdez’s numbers in America

Bruno valdez, which arrived in Mexico City in mid-2016 from the Cerro Porteño Paraguay, has a total of 202 games played with the Eagles of America, with which he was able to score 25 goals and register seven assists. Since his arrival, the Cream blue won one MX League and one MX Cup.

America would seek to get rid of a central defender

The Eagles of AmericaIn order to obtain a greater margin for the search for reinforcements, it would be analyzing freeing a quota for foreigners. According to the RÉCORD newspaper, in principle, they would target the central defense post, so the Argentine Emanuel Aguilera, the Paraguayan Bruno valdez or the Uruguayan Sebastian Cáceres, they could pursue their careers away from Coapa.