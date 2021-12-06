An illegal race and a real police chase: Thus was born the great friendship between Vin Diesel and Paul Walker – Movie News

‘Fast & Furious 9’, the ninth installment of the ‘Full throttle’ saga, opens in theaters on July 2.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker have been one of Hollywood’s great friends. The actors met during their participation in the film The Fast & the Furious (2001) in which they interpreted, respectively, Dominic Toretto already Brian O’Conner. Since then, since that first installment, their connection has been very great throughout the successful franchise. In November 2013, tragedy came to Diesel’s life when Walker was killed in a car accident. Despite the death of the actor during the filming of Fast & furious 7 (2015), the saga At full throttle has continued on the big screen. The July 2nd premieres in Spanish cinemas Fast & furious 9 and recently, Diesel has recounted the moment he learned that he and Walker would be great friends. An illegal race and a real police chase before the filming of the first Fast & furious They are involved in the birth of that special connection between them.

“I remember going to an illegal street race”, Diesel starts at EW. “My first on the West Coast, and the helicopters coming in and everyone scattering. I’m from New York and the cops don’t usually come by helicopter. So Paul and I are running down the road together. It was the beginning of a brotherhood“.

The interpreter has also said that the escape of him and Walker was quite similar to what the fans saw in the first installment of the saga Fast & furious. “I remember, when the helicopters came, I asked him, ‘Where are you going to run?’, he comments. “And I have that image of Paul and me running across this bridge. We hadn’t made the movie yet, so we hadn’t gotten out there yet. And one of the illegal racers, all cool people who ended up forming this kind of shape. Legal of these races, he said, ‘Come in! Come in!’ Very similar to the scene where Brian goes to Dom when he’s on the run. “, Add.

Diesel, on the other hand, has not missed an opportunity to emphasize how close he felt to his co-star. “I came into this world with a twin named Paul, blond and blue-eyed, so going to the movies with Paul was something more poetic, than therapeutic, than I imagined. We were meant to be brothers“.

Following Walker’s passing, Diesel has always talked about the deep connection he had with Walker. An example of this are the words he said in the 2015 Teen Choice Awards when collecting the award to Best Action Adventure Film by Fast & furious 7. “I cannot be here and receive this award without talking about someone very, very, very important to us. One of the great blessings of our life is that we had the opportunity to call Pablo ‘brother’ [Diesel llamaba así a Walker]. Paul Walker is here, in spirit, with us. “You can watch the full video below:

Fast & furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, begins with Dominic Toretto having a quiet life with his partner and son. Peace will be short-lived. Especially when Cipher join forces with Jakob, the brother of the protagonist, to destroy him. Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and John Cena complete the main cast of the ninth installment of the saga. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.