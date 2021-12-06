Amelie Zilber is no longer Angelina Jolie’s little girl and these photos prove it

Angelina Jolie He went a long way thanks to his incredible acting talent. However, from the first moment she appeared on screen, the actress stole all her sighs with her unmatched beauty.

In this way, the actress became one of the most beautiful women in the world. Her voluptuous lips, her clear eyes and her black hair became a characteristic of her.

And although it seemed that someone as beautiful as her and with the same features would never exist, Amelie zilber it proved everyone wrong. The young woman has a great resemblance to the actress, which drove users of social networks crazy.

For this reason, many consider the young model as the “daughter” of the interpreter. The truth is that they have no relationship, but the resemblance between the two made them the most beautiful “mother and daughter” on the Internet.

Amelie Zilber, the new Angelina Jolie

On social media, Amelie zilber it has many followers from all over the world. On her Instagram account, the American model reached a total of 2.6 million followers.

At such a young age, the young woman managed to earn an important place on the internet and on different platforms. In this way, he seeks to contribute his grain of sand to the causes that seem important to him and to achieve his goals.

Being an influencer and model, Amelie shares many images on her Instagram profile. In each one of them he shows his incredible resemblance to Angelina Jolie, and also that she has grown to be a beautiful little woman.

In one of the images with the most “likes” and comments from users, The model poses for the cameras in a tight pink dress. In addition to pronouncing her curves, the girl also demonstrates her knowledge of fashion and trends.

The beautiful girl also wore a purple swimsuit. In said post, Amelie Zilber can be seen in the water and staring at the camera. Her blonde hair is completely wet, which makes it look darker and her light eyes stand out even more.

As expected, this image received a lot of comments from its followers. Some of them did not hesitate to leave her several compliments, highlighting the beauty of the model and how well she looks with said outfit.

Without a doubt, twice as many Angeline jolie It has earned a very important place in social networks. The young American constantly shares her day-to-day life with her followers, and also her work as an ambassador for UNICEF.

The influencer of French-Lebanese descent was also part of important events related to fashion. For example, she attended Fashion Week and shared a video on her social media. This shows that Amelie’s fame continues to grow, and her beauty continues to make everyone fall in love.

Do you think that Amelie zilber it seems Angelina Jolie?