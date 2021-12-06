Amber Heard reacts to Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% surprised the whole world with a quality adventure. While some people had no faith that the director could pull off his original vision, unbelievers fell silent at the astonishing array of situations in which we see our favorite superheroes from the DC Extended Universe shine. Amber Heard joins the celebrations with a post in which she reacts to her character in the film, sharing her excitement with fans and rejoicing for Mera’s return to the series. In the following paragraphs we discuss the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Amber heard appeared in the DCEU since 2017, in Justice League – 41% made by Joss Whedon. The character fights Steppenwolf to protect the Mother Box and then has a conversation with Arthur; some time later he returned in Aquaman – 73%, this time to fight alongside the protagonist for the safety of Atlantis. The superheroine was very well received by the public at first, however, the accusations of domestic violence she made against Johnny Depp, as well as the audios in which she is heard being aggressive with the actor and her recent triumph in the London court, they made him win the rejection of social networks.

But right now Amber heard is very happy about the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and for the warm reception his character received from some DCEU fans. Here is your reaction:

Seeing all their excitement surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League launch and Mera’s return. Can I get a sword and a crown? I’m in.

We invite you to read: Featured News from the World of Comics March 20-26, 2021

Although work is scarce for Amber heard In the entertainment industry, the actress takes every possible opportunity to bring out the projects in which she participates. On Zack Snyder’s Justice League We see her in some new scenes, for example the Knightmare event, when she takes Arthur Curry’s place on the team due to his death. She is hurt by what happened and vows revenge. The sequence was very exciting for fans of the DCEU in general and is a very special promise regarding what could happen in the future of this story.

According to the statements of the own Amber heard made to Entertainment Weekly At the end of last year, he will very soon return to the DC Extended Universe to film his scenes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: “I am very excited about the amount of love and appreciation from the fans that Aquaman has acquired and that it has generated so much excitement. by him and by and Mera, which means we will be back. I’m excited to start [con las grabaciones] next year. “Although on social media we have seen a fair amount of hatred against the actress, she is still able to keep her job with one of the largest studios in Hollywood. ¿Mera’s impact on the second? movie will be as big as the first?

The impact of Zack Snyder’s Justice League it can still be noticed on social media. Fans of the movie are making every effort to bring the filmmaker back and let him finish the story on his mind; In recent days we observed the popularity of the hashtag #RestoresTheSnyderVerse, which achieved more than one and a half million interactions in real time. We hope that Warner Bros. does not ignore its audience and somehow thinks about continuing to work together with Zack snyder to bring more adventures to life alongside your great Justice League.

The Extended Universe still has many plans for its superheroes, let’s remember that they are on the way The Flash, Aquaman 2, Shazam 2 and Black Adam. Can the saga be sustained without the backbone represented by the ideas of Zack snyder? We will see the decision that Warner Bros. makes regarding several of its most important products on the market.

You may also be interested in: The worst criticisms of Zack Snyder’s Justice League