All about Benedict Cumberbatch and his spells in the movies.

The British film, theater and television actor earned a very special place in our being, thanks to his portrayal of Dr. Strange the Supreme Sorcerer and here we tell you all about him.

Benedict Cumberbatch He is a British actor, son of the also actor Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch and of the also actress Wanda ventham (Captain Kronos). His first movie on the big screen was Kill a king (2003), film set in the 17th century with Tim Roth in the cast (The incredible Hulk).

But let’s get to the important, to the mere good, 7 fun facts about this magical Avenger.

Fan # 1

In several interviews he has confessed that he is a fan but a fan of Robert Downey Jr., with whom he shared a filming set in “Avengers”. And although not in the same movie the two played the role of Sherlock Holmes (First Robert in 2009 and a year later Benedict).

More than a master of the mystical arts.

Before entering the realm of acting and entering the School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Manchester, Ben took time out and traveled to Tibet, to teach English in a monastery.

Benedict and The Simpsons

In a casual or rather accidental way, he participated twice in this yellow series, lending his voice. He was at the Fox studios and he was invited to participate taking advantage of his visit, he played the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the saga of Harry Potter, he played the yellow version of Severus Snape.

In a very special priest

During his stay in Ibiza in 2013, Benedict Cumberbatch He ended up officiating a gay wedding on the Balearic island. In a fun and romantic way they made the request and he was very excited, in some interviews he has joked with this anecdote saying that it would be his second profession.

The passion for extreme sports

The actor’s list of great hobbies is quite extreme, sports such as skydiving, snowboarding and diving are his favorites. Maybe that’s why the Dr. Strange He is so brave because of the adventurous spirit that he carries inside.

Dangerous filming

During the filming of the miniseries To The Ends Of The Earth in South Africa, while they were on the road with their co-workers, a tire blew out, they still had not finished fixing it when 6 individuals appeared who tied them up and put them in a van . Benedict managed to convince them to release them, since he supposedly suffered from heart attacks and needed his medicine, luckily they listened to him and now it is an anecdote of terror.

Colorful eyes

A curiosity of the actor is that he suffers from heterochromia of the iris, a condition in which the colored part of the eye (iris) has more than one color and is usually due to genetics. Have you noticed?

Undoubtedly, due to this type of anecdotes and jokes by the actor, he is considered one of the favorites not only of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but of the film industry.

