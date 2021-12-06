Against bullying in digital times, are Calle and Poché the new Latina Influencers of the Year?

What is an influencer? According to the Oxford Languages ​​portal, it is a person who stands out in a social network or other communication channel and expresses opinions on a specific topic that exert a great influence on many people who know them. Some influencers have become opinion leaders, and have used social networks to share messages against discrimination, bullying and many other problems that concern our times. Therefore, in 2021 the People’s Choice Awards -the most important award for pop culture fans- decided to create a new category called Latino Influencer of the Year, which will recognize the trajectory and power of those internet stars in Latin America.

In this new category there are nominees Kunno and Alex Tienda from Mexico, Daniela Nicolás from Chile, Santi Maratea from Argentina, Carolina Dementiev from Panama, Karina Ramos from Costa Rica and Sebastián Villalobos ‘Sebas’ and Calle y Poché from Colombia, and it will be this Tuesday, December 7, that we will meet the winner or winners in the live ceremony broadcast through E! Entertainment from Santa Monica, California. Beyond the number of followers, the decision will be in the hands of the public and everything seems to indicate that some of the favorites are Street and Poché, two youtubers who since 2015 have broken prejudices thanks to their courage and sympathy. “The truth is when they let us know that we were nominated, we could not believe it, it is very crazy to see our name there next to such important personalities. Whether we take it or not, the nomination for us is already an achievement ”, Poché commented in an interview with VANGUARDIA.

Daniela Calle and María José Garzón They began their vlog on YouTube talking about dance, makeup, challenges, fashion and with time they realized that their great friendship turned into a romance. The young women say that they received many comments from people who only wanted to hurt them, however, this experience helped them to unite more and at the same time gave them the strength to help others and become agents of change. “This digital age goes very fast and every day there is something new and you always have to be willing to adapt, and we always try to give love to each of the platforms that exist. It is very interesting and fun and at the same time overwhelming, expert everything is in the organization and above all in never leaving aside the message we want to send, having fun and enjoying life “, stated Calle.

With more than 7 million followers on YouTube and 5 million more on Instagram, Street and Poché have sought to make sense of their status as influencers, and have accepted the social responsibility they have with their millions of followers on social networks and especially with the LGBT + community, to which they dedicated “Yes, if it is with you”, his first book in 2019.

“Social responsibility has always been a priority for us, and in each project, alliance or campaign in which we are involved, we try to ensure that it is present. And I think that is what has opened the way for Calle and me, because we care a lot about making a difference with actions, and using the platforms and the voice that we have to change the world. And although it is difficult at times, it is something we really enjoy ”, Poché pointed out.

MORE THAN 40 CATEGORIES In addition to this new category dedicated to Latin America, People’s Choice Awards some honorary awards will enter, such as the Fashion Icon Award to Kim kardashian west for his great style and contribution to transform the fashion industry in the world; Christina Aguilera will receive the first Music Icon Award for his contributions to the music industry and his illustrious career; the actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be honored with the Champion Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships; and finally the famous Oscar-winning actress, director and producer, Halle berry will receive the Icon Award for his legendary contributions to television and film.

During the ceremony that will begin at 8:00 p.m., 40 categories will also be presented, covering films, television, music and pop culture. Among the many nominees are Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others.