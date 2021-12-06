absolute silence and an impending date in red on your calendar

Two weeks have passed since the last time that Charlène from Monaco posted her last post on Instagram, on the occasion of the celebration of Monaco’s National Day, when her reappearance was highly anticipated, which finally did not occur, after announcing through a statement that his health problems are not solved.

“Thanks and love to Monaco. To the beautiful country and to all the people of Monaco. God bless you, ”he wrote next to some images of Monaco flags waving in the wind.

“Their Serene Highnesses have decided that a period of calm and rest necessary to guarantee the best recovery of the health of Princess Charlène begins. Taking into account that she has struggled with her health problems in recent months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the next few weeks, giving her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue, “said the statement, which did not specify anything. more, which generated enormous concern and concern.

Charlène with Alberto, Jacques and Gabriella. (Palace of Monaco)

At the moment the only thing that has transpired is that he is in a clinic outside Monaco in a place that has not been specified and that he continues to receive treatment. And, although the German and French tabloid press place the place in a clinic in the Swiss Alps, the truth is that there is no official confirmation on the matter. It would be Paradisus Recovery, in Zurich, an elite center specialized in mental health and addictions, characterized by its enormous discretion.

As for the ailment, Prince Albert of Monaco himself later declared that it was not cancer and much less an intervention of an aesthetic nature. A scenario, the latter, that hardly anyone could think of.

Be that as it may, life continues in the Principality, and last Friday Prince Albert did not miss one of the most traditional commitments of the Principality, accompanied by her two children, Jacques and Gabriella, that this day 10 they will be 7 years old. A date that, in principle, they will spend away from their mother, which would be painful for everyone. The little ones showed their jovial side at the Christmas opening in the ‘Christmas Village’ of Monte Carlo, where they were accompanied by their maternal cousins, Bodie and Kaia Rose Wittstock, with whom they maintain a very close relationship.

The Grimaldi at the Christmas celebration this Friday. (EFE / Eric Gaillard)

Let us remember that on Monaco National Day one of the images that generated the most emotional impact was seeing the little ones carrying posters in which they had written that they missed their mother, whom they went to visit in South Africa during her long convalescence.

Recently, in an interview published by Paris Match, Alberto de Monaco manifested changes in the lives of the little ones and assured that “Jacques and Gabriella are now being educated in the palace.”

For this purpose they have prepared “a small classroom” which they attend not only the grandchildren of the remembered Rainier and Grace of Monaco since “four of their two friends, two boys and two girls have joined them, with the same teachers they had at school.”

It is not a completely new circumstance, since the children were already receiving their classes in the palace during the worst of the pandemic, but it is surprising that now that a certain normality has been reached, they continue with that routine

Jacques and Gabriella, at the inauguration of the Christmas Village in Monte Carlo. (EFE / Eric Gaillard)

As we say, it is not ruled out that Jacques and Gabriella meet with their mother on their birthday, because Alberto de Monaco in another interview with the American publication People stated that “we will visit her. I cannot give any temporal coordinates in that sense. It will not be in the next few days, but it will be when the doctors give us the go ahead. As you know, these types of treatments, these rest periods, last several weeks. I cannot specify a period of time, we will see. ”

During all these months there have been numerous speculations that there has been not only about Charléne’s health but also about the situation that the couple is going through. Since they were married on July 1, 2011, there have been all kinds of urban theories and legends regarding their life together.

Rumors of crisis and rupture

The first of them took place even before the link, since there were those who spoke that the former South African swimmer had tried to make a “girlfriend on the run”, paraphrasing the famous film starring Julia Roberts.

Subsequently, the rumors have occurred periodically, it has been said that they led completely separate lives and any small indication was interpreted in this sense.

Alberto de Monaco’s trip with his children to South Africa also sparked comments once some photographs were taken that could convey a certain coldness and distance, which led to the emergence of others in which they were seen to be closer and more affectionate.

Now the priority is that Charléne recovers and, as she herself stated in an interview in South Africa, the most difficult thing for her is proving to be separated from her children, “like any other mother,” said the princess.

In these difficult times, Alberto is receiving the support of his sisters, Carolina and Estefanía de Monaco, who are acting as unofficial First Ladies when commitments require it. The Grimaldi are giving an image of unity in bad times.